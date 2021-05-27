As spring slowly fades to make way for summer, it becomes time once again for communities all across the county to unveil their various live music event series.

It’s already a time that people look forward to, but of course, with now two summers that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and state mitigation efforts being lifted, musicians and audiences alike are optimistic for some return to regular live music.

As always, check with the venue before you go for potential rain dates, as well as any remaining COVID-19 health policies. All concerts are free unless noted.

Huffnagle Park Concert Series (20 Oak Lane, Quarryville)

June 12: Flip Side Big Band, 7 p.m.

July 10: Summit Hill Bluegrass, 7 p.m.

Aug. 14: Seasons Celtic Band, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Ryan Mayersky, 7 p.m.

Long’s Park Summer Music Series (Long’s Park, Harrisburg Pike, US-30)

July 11: Bakithi Kumalo and the Graceland All Stars

July 18: Maggie Rose, 7 p.m.

July 25: Thornetta Davis, 7 p.m.

Aug. 1: Big Takeover, 7 p.m.

Aug. 8: Paul Thorn, 7 p.m.

Aug. 15: Vanessa Collier, 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: Kenny Rogers Band, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29: Live Aid Tribute, 7 p.m.

Mt. Gretna Cicada Music Festival (Mt. Gretna Playhouse, 200 Pennsylvania Ave., Mt. Gretna)

Aug 9: NJ Beach Boys (Beach Boys tribute), 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10: J.T. Express (James Taylor tribute), 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 11: Frontiers (Journey tribute), 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 12: John with George (John Lennon and George Harrison tribute), 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 16: Bobby “Brooks” Wilson (Jackie Wilson tribute), 7:30 pm.

Aug. 17: The Everly Brothers Experience (Everly Brothers tribute), 7:30 p.m.

More details: Individual concert ticket prices are $20. Visit originalcicadamusicfestival.com for more ticketing information.

New Holland Entertainment in the Park 2021 (New Holland Community Park, 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland)

July 4: New Holland Concert Band, 7 p.m.

July 7: CAISO Steel Drum Band, 7 p.m.

July 10: The New Individuals, 7 p.m.

July 11: Phyllis Sands, 7 p.m.

July 14: Big Boy Brass, 7 p.m.

July 17: Nomads, 7 p.m.

July 18: Dan & Terry Duo, 7 p.m.

July 21: Frank, Patsy & Friends, 7 p.m.

July 24: New Holland Swing Band, 7 p.m.

July 25: Servant Stage Company, 7 p.m.

July 28: Conley & Watson, 7 p.m.

July 31: Party of Five, 7 p.m.

Aug. 1: Twin Rose Community Band, 7 p.m.

Aug. 4: Rampart Street Ramblers, 7 p.m.

Aug. 7: Cody Tyler and Gypsy Convoy, 7 p.m.

Aug. 8: Then Sings My Soul, 7 p.m.

Aug. 11: Charlie Zahm, 7 p.m.

Aug. 14: The West Chester Swing Kings, 7 p.m.

Aug. 15: John Stevens Polka Band, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18: Remington Ryde, 7 p.m.

Aug. 21: Mitch and the Mood Swings, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 6: Fiddlers Picnic, 10 a.m.

Shoppes at Belmont Summer Music Series (Charles Frey Park, 1575 Fruitville Pike #1)

June 5: Southbound66, 6 p.m.

June 12: Dreadnought Brigade, 6 p.m.

June 19: Downtown Sound, 6 p.m.

June 26: Heather Vidal, 6 p.m.

July 3: Music on Main Dixieland Combo, 6 p.m.

July 10: Big Boy Brass, 6 p.m.

July 17: Jimmy the Whale, 6 p.m.

July 24: The Late Ambitions, 6 p.m.

July 31: MOE Blues, 6 p.m.

Aug. 7: Adam Blessing, 6 p.m.

Aug. 14: D-Bo, 6 p.m.

Aug. 21: Red Hill Road, 6 p.m.

Aug. 28: Dave Wilson Jazz Combo, 6 p.m.

Sept. 4: Steven Courtney Band, 6 p.m.

The Sounds of Strasburg 2021 (Strasburg Community Park, 151 Precision Ave., Strasburg)

June 12: Andy Mowatt’s Frequency Movement, 6:30 p.m.

June 26: John Bressler, 6:30 p.m.

July 10: Big Sky Quartet, 6:30 p.m.

July 31: The Celtic Martins, 6:30 pm.

Aug. 14: Rizzetta’s Tones, 6:30 p.m.

More details: Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs for sitting. Food vendors will be on sight.

Wine by the Vine music series (The Vineyard at Grandview, 1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy)

June 4: Leo Disanto, 6 p.m.

June 5: Year of Plenty, 6 p.m.

June 11: Nearly York, 6 p.m.

June 12: Ben Pierson, 6 p.m.

June 18: Matt Hostetter, 6 p.m.

June 19: Adam Blessing, 6 p.m.

June 25: Fire in the Glen, 6 p.m.

June 26: DJ Dennis Mitchell, 6 p.m.

July 2: The Visitors Duo, 6 p.m.

July 3: Steel Radiance, 6 p.m.

July 9: Matt Hostetter, 6 p.m.

July 10: Adam Blessing, 6 p.m.

July 16: Lucas & Brad duo, 6 p.m.

July 17: Schnazzy, 6 p.m.

July 23: Grant Bryan, 6 p.m.

July 24: Josh Krevsky Duo, 6 p.m.

July 30: Ryan Moran, 6 p.m.

July 31: Year of Plenty, 6 p.m.

Aug. 6: Matt Hostetter & Friends, 6 p.m.

Aug. 7: Josh Krevsky Duo, 6 p.m.

Aug. 13: Lucas & Brad duo, 6 p.m.

Aug. 14: Shrimp Ryan’s Jig Band, 6 p.m.

Aug. 20: Songsmith, 6 p.m.

Aug. 21: Dj Dennis Mitchell, 6 p.m.

Aug. 27: Bailey Run, 6 p.m.

Aug. 28: Frets with Benefits, 6 p.m.

Sept. 3: Jordan Rast & Monica De Vitry, 6 p.m.

Sept. 4: Adam Blessing, 6 p.m.

Sept. 10: Dan Jamison, 6 p.m.

Sept. 11: Ryan Moran

Sept. 17: Dave McCollough

Sept. 24: Silvery City Rodeo, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25: Steel Radiance, 6 p.m.

Oct. 1: Vaughn Hummel, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2: Tractor Jerry & the Mudbucket

Oct. 8: The Poor Historians duo, 6 p.m.

Oct. 9: Mark & Jordan Rast, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15: Michael Arthur, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22: Sherri Mullen Trio, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: Ryan Moran, 6 p.m.

Oct. 29: Joe Cooney & Friends, 6 p.m.

Oct. 30: Adam Blessing, 6 p.m.

Nissley Summerfest 2021 (Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Dr., Bainbridge)

July 2: Kirk Wise Duo, 7:30 p.m.

July 3: Josh Squared, 7:30 p.m.

July 9: Jennifer Kinder Duo, 7:30 p.m.

July 10: Downtown Sound, 7:30 p.m.

July 16: Jeanette Stillman Band, 7:30 p.m.

July 17: Mama Tried, 7:30 p.m.

July 23: Over Easy Trio, 7:30 p.m.

July 24: Jazz Me, 7:30 p.m.

July 30: Mockingbird Duo, 7:30 p.m.

July 31: Central City Orchestra, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 6: Kracker Beez, 7:30 p.m.

Aug 7: Cheeze Brothers & Sisters, 7:30 pm.

Aug. 13: 3rd Power Family Soul, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 14: Vinyl Groov, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 20: Kirk Wise Trio, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 21: Jess Zimmerman Band, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27: Lucille and the Wolf, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 28: Uptown Band, 7:30 p.m.

Note: Each show is $10, and a season pass is $50.