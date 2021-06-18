Music for Everyone (MFE), a Lancaster-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting music in the county, will be hosting two upcoming events in Lancaster city: Music Friday on Friday, June 18, and Make Music Day on Monday, June 21.

The organization will send out two trucks with performers in tow, with routes through the city, and has three stationary stages planned throughout Lancaster as part of Music Friday June 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.

One route features the Matt Woodson Steelpan Quartet, and the other showcases artist Kiana Corley.

Bluegrass band Dillweed will perform at Penn Square, along with artist Terian Mack, poet Thunda Khatt, Dominique Miller and Nico Woods will perform at PCAD Art Park. A World Refugee Day Celebration will feature the Joel Makeci Gospel Choir at Binns Park.

MFE returns to Binns Park June 21 for Make Music Day. The event runs from 3 to 8 p.m., and includes two collaborative performances.

The first performance, “Flower Pot Music,” will encourage music-makers of all skill levels to use a flowerpot as a percussion instrument. Participants are encouraged to bring their own terracotta flower pot of any shape or size, along with one mallet of any kind.

The second performance, “Dueling Drum Circle,” will feature a percussion call-and-response between two groups of participants; dueling each other in a musical drum battle.

“After the many difficulties of the past year, Make Music Day will provide a much-needed opportunity to come together safely and enjoy a face-to-face community event once again,” the organization said in a news release.