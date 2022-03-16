The Paloma Irish dancers will dance their way through Lancaster city this week in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.

The dancers all come from the Paloma School of Irish Dance, which was formed in 2015 and spearheaded by Esther Pujol, president of the Lancaster Celtic Arts Foundation.

The dance schedule is similar to that of a pub crawl.

Here are 48 times to catch the dancers from Thursday to Saturday.

Thursday, March 17

- 7:30 a.m.: Stubby's Bar & Grille (254 E. Frederick St.); Annie Bailey's (28-30 E. King St.)

- 8 a.m.: Tellus360 (24 E. King St.); Lyndon City Line Diner (1370 Manheim Pike)

- 8:30 a.m.: Yorgos (66 N. Queen St.)

- 11:30 a.m.: Annie Bailey's

- 12:30 p.m.: Shot & Bottle (2 N. Queen St.); Spring House Brewing Company's Taproom (25 W. King St.)

- 1 p.m.: Thistle Finch Distillery (417 W. Grant St.); Tellus360

- 1:15 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company (209 Hazel St.)

- 2 p.m.: Stubby's Bar & Grille; Yorgos

- 5 p.m.: Annie Bailey's

- 6 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company's Taproom; Meduseld Meadery (252 Harrisburg Ave.)

- 6:30 p.m.: Tellus360

- 6:45 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company

- 7 p.m.: Shot & Bottle

- 7:15 p.m.: Thistle Finch Distillery

- 7:30 p.m.: Yorgos

- 8 p.m.: Annie Bailey's

- 8:30 p.m.: Stubby's Bar & Grille

- 9 p.m.: American Bar & Grill (1081 N. Plum St.)

Friday, March 18

- 5 p.m.: Meduseld Meadery

- 5:30 p.m.: Shot & Bottle

- 6 p.m.: Tellus360

- 6:30 p.m.: Annie Bailey's

- 7 p.m.: Stubby's Bar & Grille

- 8 p.m.: American Bar & Grill

Saturday, March 19

- 11 a.m.: Spring House Brewing Company

- 12 p.m.: Annie Bailey's; Thistle Finch Distillery

- 12:30 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company's Taproom

- 1 p.m.: Shot & Bottle

- 1:30 p.m.: Tellus360

- 2 p.m.: Yorgos; Musser Park

- 5 p.m.: Taproom

- 5:30 p.m.: Shot & Bottle; Thistle Finch

- 6 p.m.: Spring House Brewing Company; Annie Bailey's

- 6:30 p.m.: Stubby's Bar & Grille

- 7 p.m.: Tellus360

- 7:30 p.m.: Yorgos; Meduseld Meadery

- 8:30 p.m.: American Bar & Grill