The Comic Store, 28 McGovern Ave., will host a Free Comic Book Day event from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Each customer will receive one free comic book. For an additional comic book, attendees may make a 50-cent donation to go toward purchasing graphic novels and books for Lancaster County libraries.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated.

For a detailed list of free comics available on Saturday, visit freecomicbookday.com.