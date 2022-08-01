For just a weekend, you'll be able to watch Sight & Sound Theatre's grandiose production of "David" from the comfort of your couch.

Sight & Sound Theatre will livestream its "David" production on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. on its streaming service at sight-sound.tv. There will be four other encore performances to watch that weekend, with shows at 3 and 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 and 4.

Each livestream of "David" costs $24.99 to access that weekend.

"David" is Sight & Sound's latest production, and it will run until Dec. 31. Read more about the production, and how the Sight & Sound team built the 15-foot tall Goliath from the ground up, in a previous LNP|LancasterOnline article.

Other productions, like "Jesus" and "Moses" are pre-recorded and cost $9.99 to watch on the streaming service.

For more information, visit Sight & Sound's streaming service at sight-sound.tv.