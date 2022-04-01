Lancaster native Skyler Maxey-Wert earned a golden ticket to Hollywood for his audition on "American Idol," which aired for the first time two weeks ago.

"American Idol" premiered its newest episode, "Hollywood Week: Genre Challenge," on Monday, though the episode did not feature Maxey-Wert.

Maxey-Wert is a ballet dancer who grew up in Lancaster and is now working at the Semperoperr Ballett theater in Dresden, Germany. His "American Idol" audition, when he sang "For All We Know" by Donny Hathaway, received a standing ovation from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. (LNP|LancasterOnline talked with Maxey-Wert about his initial experience at the show).

The next episodes featuring Maxey-Wert will premiere Sunday and Monday, with a duet challenge and a final judgment day.

Maxey-Wert posted a photo with "American Idol" season 10 finalist Haley Reinhart on his Instagram, and told his followers to look out for his performances those days.

The Hollywood duets challenge will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC, and the judgment day will air Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC. The episodes will also be available on Hulu.

Check back with LNP|LancasterOnline for more on Maxey-Wert's journey on "American Idol."