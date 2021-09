If you're looking for an early dose of the Christmas spirit, you're in luck.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, known for its electrifying odes to holiday music, will return to Hersheypark's Giant Center for a double-feature on Nov. 20, 2021.

There will be one show at 3 p.m. and another at 8 p.m.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be playing its debut album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," which was released in 1996.

General public tickets for Hershey will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Sept. 17.