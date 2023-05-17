Every summer, thousands of people hop into inflatable tubes and float their worries away down Pequea Creek at Sickman's Mill.

Sickman's Mill, at 671 Sandhill Road in Pequea, reopens for business next Friday, May 26.

The venue, which also has a casual outdoor bar on site, offers different tubing packages — classic, which come with between one to two hours of float time, and guided, which is around four hours and offers a historic talk about Lancaster County's southern end.

A regular tubing pass costs $25 for adults, $20 for kids and under, or $35 for an all-day tubing pass. Guided tubing tours (which include lunch) cost $80 per person. Tubing is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, with late hours ending at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sickman's Mill was recently in the news after owner and Conestoga Township resident Joe Devoy outlined harassment his business received after residents made nuisance complaints. Read more here.

For more information about Sickman's Mill and its upcoming tubing season, visit sickmansmill.com.