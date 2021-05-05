After a season of virtual concerts, summer Sundays will once again be filled with the sounds of music at Long's Park.

The Long's Park Summer Music Series will return for free weekly concerts beginning on Sunday, July 11. According to Long's Park Amphitheater Foundation President Dave Wauls, the list of participating artists is still yet to come as logistics are still being arranged.

2020 saw the cancelation of both the Summer Music Series, as well as the Long's Park Summer Art, which is also set to return Labor Day weekend.

In lieu of a regular concert season, the Long's Park Amphitheater Foundation held a mixture of bands performing on stage with no audience, virtual concerts from artists' homes and studios and footage of concerts past.

When the artist list is announced, this post will be updated. For more information on the Long's Park Summer Music Series, visit longspark.org.