The New York Times recently published a story about how more couples are opting for weekday weddings. More weddings are expected to take place in 2022 than in any year since 1984, the article states, and that increase in demand for venues and vendors has created intense competition in booking weekend dates.

While it’s a recent trend for English — or non-Amish — couples to get married on weekdays, Amish communities have been celebrating marriages on weekdays for centuries. It’s a tradition that has stayed strong throughout 2021.

Traditionally, Lancaster Amish weddings are held on Tuesdays or Thursdays, a tradition rooted in specifics of the Amish church life, says Steven Nolt, professor of history and Anabaptist studies at Elizabethtown College and interim director for the school’s Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies.

Nolt provided information, and context to understand it, on 2021 Amish weddings for LNP | LancasterOnline. Nolt shared information from the Lancaster Gemeinde Brief, a biweekly newsletter serving the Lancaster/Chester Amish settlement and its “daughter settlements” like Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Parke County, Indiana; and Fennimore, Wisconsin, where some Lancaster Amish families have relocated.

According to the Lancaster Gemeinde Brief, there were 446 weddings in 2021, six of which did not provide a wedding date. Of those 440 weddings with dates, the vast majority were in the Lancaster/Chester Amish settlement.

The Tuesday/Thursday wedding tradition remained strong: 56% of those 440 weddings were held on Tuesdays, and 44% were on Thursdays. Only three of those 440 weddings were on a day of the week that was not Tuesday or Thursday.

In 2021, the most popular dates were:

— Tuesdays Nov. 9 and Nov. 16: 44 weddings each day.

— Thursday, Nov. 11: 39 weddings.

— Thursday, Nov. 18: 38 weddings.

— Additionally, 20 couples married on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

The tradition of November weddings is an old, rural custom; the end of harvest season is a convenient time to take a break from farm work, Nolt says. That tradition remained as well, but scholars have noted that the Amish “wedding season” has extended to accommodate more weddings in recent years. Below is a breakdown of 2021 months and the number of Amish weddings that occurred in each month:

— January: 4

— February: 14

— March: 22

— April: 1

— May: 6

— June: 0

— July: 0

— August: 1

— September: 4

— October: 35

— November: 314

— December: 39