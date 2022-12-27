As Sight & Sound Theatres winds down its nine-month run of "David," the Ronks attraction is planning a big 2023.

The theater company's popular production of "Moses" will return March 10 and continue through Oct. 7, according to its website. In true Sight & Sound style, the epic Biblical tale will have a larger-than-life presentation with massive set pieces, special effects and live animals. The show debuted in 2014, and in 2018, a recorded version was shown in theaters nationwide.

Biblical scenes depicted in the show included Moses' venture through the wilderness, his encounter with God at the burning bush and his ascension of Mount Sinai, where he was given the Ten Commandments.

"Our desire was to take Moses off the mountain, bring him into our level, and actually be able to relate to him," director and writer Josh Enck said in a promotional video. "And that's what we've seen in the show is thousands, and hundreds of thousands, of people relating to Moses, who has always been this untouchable hero of the Bible."

Later in 2023, Sight & Sound Theatres will present "Miracle of Christmas." The production, which will run Nov. 3 through Dec. 30, captures the Christmas nativity story with live animals, a grand set design and more.

Tickets are on sale now for both shows. Sight & Sound Theatres is located at 300 Hartman Bridge Road in Ronks.

Meanwhile, at the theater's Branson, Missouri, location, "Queen Esther" will be staged March 11 through Dec. 30.

For tickets and more information, visit sight-sound.com.