With Milton Hershey’s birthday coming up on Sept. 13, The Hershey Story Museum has a full month of events to celebrate.

From “Story Time with Miss Susan” to a birthday celebration for Milton Hershey at ChocolateTown Square, families will have a range of events to attend:

Story Time with Miss Susan Thursday, Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 9:15 to 10 a.m. in the museum’s lower-level classroom.

This free event for is an interactive read-aloud recommended for children ages three through five (accompanied by an adult caregiver). Each week will feature a different theme and a simple craft.

Registration is not required. Masks are recommended for children two and older. Due to evolving COVID-19 conditions, the event is subject to cancellation without prior notice.

Themes:

Sept. 2 – Hooray for Firefighters

Sept. 9 – Bears, Bears, Bears (children can bring their favorite toy bear)

Sept. 16 – What’s Cooking?

Sept. 23 – Sounds

Sept. 30 – A Walk in the Woods

Hershey Area Art Association Exhibit and Sale Friday, Sept. 10-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of the museum.

Works of art provided by the Hershey Area Association will be on exhibit and for sale.

Milton Hershey’s Birthday Celebration at ChocolateTown Square Monday, Sept. 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in ChocolateTown Square across from The Hershey Story Museum at the intersection of Chocolate and Cocoa Aves. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the Grand Lobby of The Hershey Story.

This free event will celebrate what would have been Milton Hershey’s 164th birthday. Visitors can bring lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy music performed by The Tunesters of Central Pennsylvania. At the end of the event, guests can enjoy birthday cupcakes donated by the Milton Hershey School and milk chocolate bars courtesy of The Hershey Company.

“Celebration Truffles” Chocolate Lab Class Monday, Sept. 13 from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Chocolate Lab at the museum.

Another Milton Hershey birthday event allows guests to make their own chocolate-caramel truffles. Ticket purchase is required. Children must be at least five years old to participate.

Museum Day Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum.

Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day provides free Museum Experience admission to The Hershey Story with presentation of a Museum Day ticket, downloadable at SmithsonianMag.com under the Arts & Culture Tab. Each ticket provides free admission for two individuals. Tickets are limited to one per household.