The word "small" is not in Rock Lititz's vocabulary.

The company hosts some of the biggest names in music — including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and the Talking Heads' David Byrne — as they rehearse for their upcoming tours on its Lititz campus. Rock Lititz handles everything from catering to full builds of arena and stadium shows within steps of each other.

Recently, Rock Lititz completed its latest endeavor: a massive new studio and rehearsal space called Studio 2.

Studio 2 began construction in 2021 and opened for clients on April 1.

It's connected to Studio 1, though it's a touch smaller. You wouldn't know that after walking inside. From floor to ceiling, the rehearsal area stands 80 feet tall, or taller than a seven-story building. The floor is the size of four NBA basketball courts, roughly 175 by 125 feet.

In addition to the new, massive rehearsal space, Rock Lititz also added new dressing rooms (that can be repurposed and used for Studio 1, if needed), a catering area, smaller office spaces and a fully furnished production work space.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic halted most events for nearly two years, Rock Lititz leadership was sure that live events would return in full swing, says Andrea Shirk, President and CEO of Rock Lititz.

"Confident the entertainment industry would be back stronger than ever post-pandemic, we were determined to get back on track with Studio 2 construction as soon as it was safe," Shirk says in a prepared statement. "We are ready to welcome back twice the crews to campus, as Studio 2 allows us more space to create, collaborate and celebrate the return of live events."

Manheim commercial interior designer Stephanie Kicera designed the majority of the new studio space, including the dressing rooms. Kicera designed much of the Rock Lititz campus, says Brent Dannen, general manager of studios.

"It's great, and it all ties in," Dannen says. "I don't know how she came up with such a great idea. Dressing rooms at venues are often not this nice, to the point that tours will actually bring in, for the mega-mega stars, dressing room furniture."

One of the dressing rooms has a purple color scheme, decorated with a plush velvet purple chair, a grey couch and other decorations.

The other dressing room takes a sleeker approach, with black and blue walls, a comfortable couch and several chairs, tables and plants.

Most of the furniture is either lightweight or wheeled; that way, if a client wants a different set-up, Rock Lititz employees can easily adapt the space.

The new space is meant to accommodate more clients than Rock Lititz could with just Studio 1, as the company can now have two clients working on full-scale shows at the same time. Rock Lititz also has a third studio, called Studio A, to work with smaller shows.

"This campus is a very one-of-a-kind place. The collection of best-in-class production service companies only exists here," says Dannen. "Having the ability for twice as many customers to have access to all that talent is the number one goal. And, certainly, satisfying demand. We just don't like to say no to people who want to come. We like it when they're here."

Studio 2 has already seen its first client, though Rock Lititz declined to say who it was. Employees at Rock Lititz typically don't talk about current clients to the public; oftentimes, the public finds out a star is in town because the artists post about Rock Lititz, or Lititz generally, on their social media, or is spotted in the county.

Recently, before Studio 2 was completed, several people posted about Justin Bieber coming to Lancaster County, as he visited the City Star Diner in Manheim. His bodyguards talked about him rehearsing at Rock Lititz for his then-upcoming world tour, according to one of the servers at City Star.

Dannen says that they're able to get such big acts and have such high demand for their campus because of the feedback they get from clients.

"Justin would not have come had there not been 50 other clients throughout the years ... that had an amazing experience while they were here," Dannen says.