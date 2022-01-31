It seems like just yesterday that Poppy the groundhog, Lancaster County's almost-toothless prognosticator, worked with Bill Murray for 2020's Jeep Super Bowl commercial.

But now, Poppy is a full-grown groundhog, almost 3 years old.

"It was kind of a quiet year for her," says her handler, Betsy Shank, who runs the Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation in Millersville.

Acorn Acres formally opened in 2021, and the rehabilitation center saw more animals than what anyone predicted, Shank says. She took in 159 animals in the first nine months.

"It was raining squirrels and bunnies," Shank says. In September, after Hurricane Ida dumped rain and flooded parts of Lancaster County, Shank says she tripled her animal capacity overnight to accommodate for the injured and sick animals post-hurricane.

Shank's busy schedule led to fewer public outings with Poppy, though Poppy still had lots of entertainment and enrichment at the rehabilitation center. Though, Poppy did have a big outing at the Millersville parade in October.

Millersville's postmaster, James Gorey Jr., escorted Poppy during the parade in his Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, also known as the type of Jeep she rode in for her Super Bowl commercial with Bill Murray.

"He was just tickled pink that he was able to be Poppy's chauffeur," Shank says. "He got to play Bill Murray for a day."

Typically, Poppy has more events at the beginning of a given year, with Groundhog Day and other educational programs.

"If she's not resting and being a perfect little diva at home during baby season, we're out doing education," Shank says. Baby season starts at the end of February, when squirrels and bunnies are born en masse.

When Poppy hangs out at home, Shank takes her on daily "weed walks," where she gets to play in the dirt and eat some of the weeds in the backyard. Poppy also has a "clubhouse," or a giant cage where there she can run in a cat wheel, play in a sandbox and climb on ramps or through tunnels.

"It's keeping her brain busy," Shank says.

But, Poppy knows when it's time to work.

"Basically, she has two modes: on and off," Shank says. "She knows that her harness means it's time to work. It's something other than being a goofy groundhog."

And, of course, her signature pink harness hasn't gone anywhere.

"Everything Poppy is pink," Shank says. She has a few other harnesses for around the house, or a less bulky one if they were work on another film project, Shank says.

There are a few events with Poppy scheduled for 2022, though Shank says she went light on the programming because it's Acorn Acres' first year handling the baby season.

Poppy will predict whether Lancaster County will see six more weeks of winter or an early spring through an event at furniture store Ville & Rue in downtown Lancaster, at 8 W. King St. The event starts at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, and Ville & Rue will feature Poppy-themed merchandise.

For more information about Poppy or Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation, visit acornacreswr.com.