Pennsylvania’s state-run historic sites and museums will re-open Friday, April 30.

Over the past year, staff have worked behind closed doors to maintain historic buildings and collections. In a few weeks, they’ll welcome the public back.

Because of COVID-19, there will be plenty of changes, from what’s open to what activities will return.

Face masks are required indoors and when near others outdoors. Visitors also are asked to stay six feet from people not in their household. They’ll be asked to wash or sanitize hands at the site’s entrance.

Here’s more about what’s happening at the three historic sites in Lancaster County that are run by the The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.

Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum

Hours: Fridays and Saturdays: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays: noon-4 p.m. Guided tours will be offered, first-come, first-serve.n What’s open: The site’s grounds will be open. Two buildings will be open for self-guided tours in a one-way route to keep visitors apart. “Thrown, Fired, and Glazed: The Redware Tradition from Pennsylvania and Beyond” will be open in the visitor’s center through the end of 2021.

Activities and events: Landis Valley won’t have events, demonstrations, in-person activities or rentals until further notice. There are free virtual programs and exhibits at landisvalleymuseum.org.

Admission: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65 and older and $8 for ages 3-11.

More information: landisvalleymuseum.org.

Ephrata Cloister

Hours: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

What’s open: Tours of the main buildings are by appointment only. The museum store will be open during operating hours. Starting April 21, call 717-733-6600 to schedule tours. While the grounds have been open during the past year for free, starting April 30, admission will be charged to visit the site (including just the grounds).

Activities and events: The cloister won’t have events, activities or large group tours or rentals until further notice. There are free virtual programs and exhibits at ephratacloister.org.

Admission: $10 for adults, $9 for seniors ages 65 and older, $6 for ages 3-12.

More information: ephratacloister.org

Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

Hours: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry at 3:30 p.m.); Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (last entry at 3:30 p.m.).

What's open: The museum's display of railroad artifacts, including 100 locomotives and cars from the mid-19th and 20th centuries

Activities and events: No special events planned at this time.

Admission: $10 for those aged 12-64, $9 for seniors 65 and up, $8 for kids ages 3-11, and free for children 2 and under.

More information: rrmuseumpa.org or 717-687-8628.