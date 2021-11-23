On a recent crisp day in Lancaster County, tour bus driver Debi Fultz spent more than two hours driving a filled bus from house to house, all in the name of Amish Christmas cookies.

As Christmas draws closer, Amish bakers stock up on sweets to sell or give to the community, and there's now an entire tour dedicated to that, hosted by the Amish Farm & House.

The tour took visitors on a trip to three houses across the county, driving through Ronks, Intercourse and Bird-in-Hand.

Fultz peppered in fun facts about the Amish and their culture in between houses. For starters: anyone who is not Amish is considered English, regardless of their heritage, background or where they've lived.

The first house our tour bus stopped at was that of Linda Stoltzfoos, a young Amish woman who baked chocolate chip cookies and molasses crinkles to give to the tourgoers. Fifteen people gathered in her home on Hartman Bridge Road comfortably, as the open floor plan was accommodating for many guests.

Tables featured delicious-looking baked goods that were all for sale, including whoopie pies made with Belgian waffles, tons of cookies and baked goods, as well as dried fruits that were supposed to last for 25 years, Stoltzfoos said with a laugh.

(A note for readers interested in going on this tour: Bring cash if you want to buy things. Some Amish businesses accept credit cards, but it's uncommon to accept anything other than cash or checks in a home setting, Fultz says.)

Tours will vary based on the crowds who go. The people that LNP|LancasterOnline was on tour with were primarily of retirement age, but the group did include a young family and one child. The attendees were a good mix of local and out-of-town folks.

The lone child on this particular tour day, knowing what Fultz had mentioned in the bus ride on the way to the Stoltzfoos family home, proclaimed, "I'm not Amish, I'm Irish!" The child then paused for a moment. "English!"

Stoltzfoos talked about her family's Christmas traditions, to which she concluded that they're similar to how most English Christians enjoy Christmas. All hosts on tour emphasized the role of family — Stoltzfoos lives with her husband, her sister and her sister's children.

After the Stoltzfoos family home, the tour went to Mary Ann and Elam Esh's house on Stumptown Road in Ronks.

Mary Ann offered lemonade, no-bake ornament treats and snickerdoodle cookies, as well as the recipes for the sweet treats.

Her house was also open and accommodating for a crowd, and featured some canned goods, like fruits and jams, as well as handmade purses, painted signs, baby burp blankets and clothes for children.

She, her husband, and her seven children are going to New York state this year to visit family for Christmas. Their traditions are to all gather at a location, which changes each year, and celebrate all together.

The last house the tour visited was that of Rachel and David Esh, who live on Queen Road in Intercourse.

They offered hot chocolate, a type of cookie ball called Santa's Confections and pecan cups. For sale were Amish dolls, hand-painted wooden signs, flowers and other baked goods, like pumpkin rolls and whoopie pies.

After the couple gave out the cookies and recipes, David Esh talked about his buggy, which he's had for over 30 years. The aforementioned child on the tour and his mom got their picture taken in the buggy as Esh explained the ins and outs of owning one.

Most people took the cookies they got and put them into a bag to be enjoyed later, and all houses gave out samples of cookies to try while there.

Tour-goers will leave with several cookies to try immediately or at home, as well as a ton of facts about Amish culture. Even those who are local to Lancaster County would likely leave having learned something new.

The tour continues on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18.