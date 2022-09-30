It's a special year for family-friendly Halloween events.

Dutch Wonderland will open its Happy Hauntings attraction for two more weekends this October, and will debut the park's first Halloween dive show.

Happy Hauntings will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-8 p.m. starting Oct. 1. The park will also be open from 12-6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

The dive show will take place at the Aqua Stadium stage, which features a large pool in the middle. "Treasure Trolls" follows a group of friends who find a map that will lead them to riches and treasure. There are lots of obstacles that get in their way, however.

“We know how much our guests love Dutch Wonderland’s Dive Shows, so offering a Happy Hauntings show for the first time ever is a real treat,” says General Manager James Paulding in a press release. “This one is special and a bit silly, too, taking advantage of the most fun elements of Halloween. We think our guests will really love it.”

Tickets are normally $49.99, but will be $29.99 on Dutch Wonderland's website until Oct. 3. Children ages 2 and younger are free admission. Parking on-site costs $20 and can be pre-purchased online.

Hersheypark opened its Halloween event early this year, too. Hersheypark Halloween kicked off Sept. 17 and continues on weekends until Oct. 30.

The park is open 2-10 p.m. Saturdays and 2-9 p.m. Sundays.

People can ride roller coasters (some of which, like the Candymonium and the Lightning Racer, will turn the lights off for the last hour of operation), glow parties, dark nights and a special ZooAmerica exhibit.

Tickets are $54.95 for one day, or $90 for two days. There are add-ons for the dark nights, which feature access to several haunted houses. Add-ons range from $24.95 to $89.90. Children ages 2 and younger are free admission.

For more information about Happy Hauntings, visit dutchwonderland.com. For more information about Hersheypark Halloween, visit hersheypark.com.