The annual Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction attracts thousands of attendees in search of a great deal or special treasure.
This year is poised to be no different. The popular annual auction returns to the Solanco Fairgrounds Sept. 2 and Sept. 4 with items for everyone, including sports memorabilia, quilts, artwork, vacations, food and a raffle for a 2023 Ford Mustang.
The event raises money for patients and their families experiencing life-limiting illnesses and loss. Auction-goers — and even those who aren't attending the event — can purchase a Day of Care for $199, the average cost for one day of hospice care. The Days of Care purchased will help end-of-life stage patients spend meaningful moments with friends and family in comfort.
Hospice & Community Care accepts donations for the annual Labor Day sale year-round. Visit labordayauction.org to find more details on making donations.
The Solanco Fairgrounds are located at 101 Park Ave. in Quarryville.
Here's the schedule for the two-day event. Note: timing is approximate and subject to change.
Saturday, Sept. 2
7:30 a.m.
- Bidder registration opens
- Breakfast available – featuring breakfast logs, warm donuts and more
- Homemade Amish fare available all day
8 a.m.
- Home goods and collectibles auction
- Mustang raffle sales open
9 a.m.
- Tool auction
- Gift baskets, gift certificates and new items auction
- Used items auction
11 a.m.
- Pork BBQ opens
Noon
- Day of Care auction
1 p.m.
- Art auction
5 p.m.
- Auction closes for the day
Monday, Sept. 4
7:30 a.m.
- Bidder registration opens
- Breakfast available – famous breakfast logs, warm donuts and much more
- Homemade Amish fare available all day
8 a.m.
- Mustang raffle sales open
8:30 a.m.
- New items auction
- Used items auction
9 a.m.
- Plant and outdoor items auction
- Sports memorabilia auction
10 a.m.
- Quilt auction
11 a.m.
- Chicken and rib BBQ opens
Noon
- Amish buggy auction
- Day of Care auction
- High-end items up for bid including vacations, jewelry, experiences and more.
1 p.m.
- New and used furniture auction
2 p.m.
- Sheds and outdoor furniture auction
3:30 p.m.
- Used vehicle auction
4:30 p.m.
- Raffle drawing for 2023 Ford Mustang
5:30 p.m.
- Auction closes for the day