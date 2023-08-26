The annual Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction attracts thousands of attendees in search of a great deal or special treasure.

This year is poised to be no different. The popular annual auction returns to the Solanco Fairgrounds Sept. 2 and Sept. 4 with items for everyone, including sports memorabilia, quilts, artwork, vacations, food and a raffle for a 2023 Ford Mustang.

The event raises money for patients and their families experiencing life-limiting illnesses and loss. Auction-goers — and even those who aren't attending the event — can purchase a Day of Care for $199, the average cost for one day of hospice care. The Days of Care purchased will help end-of-life stage patients spend meaningful moments with friends and family in comfort.

Hospice & Community Care accepts donations for the annual Labor Day sale year-round. Visit labordayauction.org to find more details on making donations.

The Solanco Fairgrounds are located at 101 Park Ave. in Quarryville.

Here's the schedule for the two-day event. Note: timing is approximate and subject to change.

Saturday, Sept. 2

7:30 a.m.

Bidder registration opens

Breakfast available – featuring breakfast logs, warm donuts and more

Homemade Amish fare available all day

8 a.m.

Home goods and collectibles auction

Mustang raffle sales open

9 a.m.

Tool auction

Gift baskets, gift certificates and new items auction

Used items auction

11 a.m.

Pork BBQ opens

Noon

Day of Care auction

1 p.m.

Art auction

5 p.m.

Auction closes for the day

Monday, Sept. 4

7:30 a.m.

Bidder registration opens

Breakfast available – famous breakfast logs, warm donuts and much more

Homemade Amish fare available all day

8 a.m.

Mustang raffle sales open

8:30 a.m.

New items auction

Used items auction

9 a.m.

Plant and outdoor items auction

Sports memorabilia auction

10 a.m.

Quilt auction

11 a.m.

Chicken and rib BBQ opens

Noon

Amish buggy auction

Day of Care auction

High-end items up for bid including vacations, jewelry, experiences and more.

1 p.m.

New and used furniture auction

2 p.m.

Sheds and outdoor furniture auction

3:30 p.m.

Used vehicle auction

4:30 p.m.

Raffle drawing for 2023 Ford Mustang

5:30 p.m.

Auction closes for the day