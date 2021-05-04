The 2021 Lancaster Roots & Blues Festival, the first since 2019, is set to take place October 15, 16 and 17. Over 70 artists will perform in eight venues across the city throughout the weekend.

Headlining artists this year include 7-time Grammy nominee Joan Osbourne, Larkin Poe and the legendary duo of Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop. Favorites from previous festivals, including Clarence Spady, Shemekia Copeland and others, will also be returning in October.

Tickets start at $60 for a one day ticket up to $275 for the three-day VIP experience. For Mother's Day, the festival is also offering a three-day regular ticket for two people for $290.

In a previous interview, festival organizer Rich Ruoff described the festival as hinging on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, noting that the festival could be pushed back to the spring of 2022 if need be. In November 2019, Ruoff said he was canceling the 2020 edition to care for his wife, Claudia, who was battling brain cancer.

In 2019, Ruoff acknowledged debt issues associated with the festival, which typically brings thousands of people to Lancaster each year, after nearly two dozen vendors and musicians recounted payment issues to LNP|LancasterOnline.

Ruoff told LNP in November that he had sorted out all of the financial problems.

“All the bills have been paid, or are being paid,” he said at the time.

The 2021 festival will also be the first iteration of Roots & Blues without the Chameleon Club, which closed its doors in September of last year. In previous festivals, bands played both on the Chameleon main stage, as well as the downstairs Lizard Lounge stage.

Participating venues include Tellus360, the Village, Trust Performing Arts Center, the Elks Lodge, Zoetropolis, Fulton Theatre, as well as two stages each at Holiday Inn Lancaster and the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Read below for a list of artists performing at Roots & Blues in October. Lancaster County artists are denoted with an asterisk and headliners are bolded.

According to the website, more artists will be revealed closer to the date.

- Arlen Roth

- Billy Walton Band

- Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

- CELISSE

- Chris Cain

- Clarence Spady

- Corsair Blue Jazz Orchestra

- Corty Byron*

- Dave Wilson Group*

- Davina and the Vagabonds

- Delvon Lamaar Organ Trio

- Dillweed*

- Dr. Harmonica & Rockett 88

- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

- Gabe Stillman Band

- Gary Hoey

- Joan Osbourne

- Joanna Connor

- John Nemeth

- Jontavious Willis

- Josh Smith

- Kristi Jean & Her Ne'er Do Wells

- Larkin Poe

- Leo DiSanto*

- Leroy Hawkes & the Hipnotics

- Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials

- Little Buddy

- Little Leroys

- Lowercase Blues Band

- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

- Moe Blues Band*

- Ray Fuller & the Bluesrockers

- Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

- Roosevelt Collier

- Shemekia Copeland

- Sugar Ray and the Bluetones

- Tino Gonzales

- Tommy Z

- Vanessa Collier

- Vella

- Vinegar Creek Constituency*

- Walter Trout

- Will Hoge

To buy tickets, visit http://lanc.news/rootsandblues.