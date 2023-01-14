Creative pet lovers have a chance to put some "arf" in their art during an open submission call for the fifth annual Mulberry Arts Studios We Love Our Pets art show.

Artists of any age or skill level, working in any medium, are welcome to apply now until April 10. There's just one rule: the subject must be pets.

Those interested in submitting work for this exhibit can email gallery curator Stephanie Kulfan at Stephanie.MulberryArt@gmail.com. Include a sample of your work for consideration.

The We Love Our Pets exhibit will be on view during the month of May for National Pet Month. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofit the Sebastian Foundation for Animal Rescue.

The annual exhibit is held in tribute to Mulberry Arts Studios owner and founder April Koppenhaver’s late husband, Charles E. Gaul II, and Mulberry Art Studios’ beagle mix mascot Milo.