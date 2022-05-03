Runners (and walkers), get ready to glow.

The eighth annual Rock-N-Glow 5K Run/Walk returns to downtown Manheim’s Market Square from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, May 21. The run/walk event, which has attracted more than 2,500 people to downtown Manheim in previous years, is equal parts race and rave.

The rain-or-shine event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a live DJ, food, activities and glow items available for purchase. The 5K race begins at 9 p.m. and participants will feel the energy from the mix of music, lights and spectators cheering them on. The third Kids’ Color Fun Run, a half-mile course for kids ages 5-14, takes place at 8 p.m.

Parking for the event is available at the following Manheim locations: Community Church of Manheim, 201 W. High St; Spence Funeral Home, 40 N. Charlotte St.; St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 50 N. Main St.; Masonic Lodge 587, 30 S. Linden St.; Burgard Elementary School, 111 S. Penn St.; and Salem United Methodist Church, 140 N. Penn St.

The Rock-N-Glow 5K is $35, plus a $3.03 fee; the Kids’ Color Fun Run is $15, plus a $1.87 fee. Multi-person pricing is available for groups of five or more for a $5 discounted rate. Online registration is available until the day of the race at runsignup.com. Those who wish to volunteer can do so here. No refunds will be given if the event is canceled due to severe weather.

For more information visit manheimchamber.com or call 717-665-6330. Updates will also be posted on @manheimrocknglow5k2022 on Instagram and the event’s Facebook page.