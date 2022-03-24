Lancaster County athletes ages 55 and up planning on going for the gold during the 32nd annual Lancaster Senior Games have until April 8 to register for the event.

The Lancaster Senior Games are May 2-6 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim. Registration is $10. A late registration period, if space is available, will run from April 9-18. The fee for late registration is $15.

There are three ways to register for the event. Those interested can register via any of the following methods:

-- Register online at lancasterseniorgames.org.

-- Mail a completed registration form with a check made payable to the Lancaster County Office of Aging to Lancaster County Office of Aging, 150 North Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603

-- Drop off a registration form and check to the Office of Aging between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Groff Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster between Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

About 850 athletes per year participate in the Lancaster Senior Games, which include a wide range of events and activities like running, walking, swimming, pickleball, weightlifting events, badminton, throwing events, shuffleboard, darts, bocce, bridge, pinochle, Wii games and acrylic painting and more.

Find a brochure with a registration form and schedule of events here. For more information for the 2022 Senior Games, contact Lisa Paulson at 717-299-7979 or paulsonl@co.lancaster.pa.us.