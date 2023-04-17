An upcoming ceremony will honor Pennsylvania's only president, James Buchanan.

LancasterHistory and Woodward Hill Cemetery will host the annual Presidential wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of 15th president James Buchanan 10 a.m. April 22 at the cemetery, 501 S. Queen St.

The ceremony is free to attend and open to the public. It takes place a day before the 232nd anniversary of Buchanan's birth.

Pennsylvania's only president came to power at a pivotal time in the nation's history and has often been maligned and criticized for his inability to steer the country away from civil war. But, despite his complicated history, LancasterHistory and Woodward Hill Cemetery continue commemorate the life of Buchanan with their annual ceremony.

“The Annual Presidential Wreath Laying Ceremony is a time-honored tradition that not only commemorates the life and legacy of our 15th President, James Buchanan but also serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving our nation's rich history,” said Patrick Clarke, Director of President James Buchanan's Wheatland, in a press release from LancasterHistory.

The ceremony features remarks from Clarke as well as other guests Assistant Adjutant General MG James McCormack; Ray D'Agostino, Chairman of the Lancaster County Commissioners; Richard L. Mendez, Lancaster City Chief of Police; Jean Weglarz of Woodward Hill Cemetery and Nathan Gilchrist III from Masonic Lodge 43.

An invocation and benediction will be delivered by the Rev. Timothy Mentzer of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

“We are proud to be a part of this event and invite the community to join us on Saturday to commemorate President Buchanan," Clarke said in a press release.

Find more information about this and other LancasterHistory events at LancasterHistory.org.