If displaying your art at Lancaster's Amtrak Train Station sounds like an interesting stop on your creative journey, check the City of Lancaster has an opportunity for you.

The city is seeking proposals for ite-specific works of art to be displayed in two glass enclosed cases on the south side of the concourse of the Lancaster Amtrak Train Station. Artists must submit proposals by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan 9.

Finalists will be selected from the submissions and asked to present in front of the Public Art Advisory Board. Then three artists will be chosen and each will have their work on display for three months.

According to a press release from the City of Lancaster, the glass cases have traditionally served to celebrate local artists with rotating exhibits. And artists can expect lots of eyes on their work -- the station is the second busiest Amtrak station in Pennsylvania with an annual ridership of about 600,000, according to the press release.

For more information visit cityoflancasterpa.com/news.