After long delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council of Friends of Lancaster County’s Public Libraries’ 20th annual author event fundraiser featuring bestselling author David Baldacci paid off in a big way.

More than 950 people attended the event, which was held at the Calvary Church in Lancaster on Nov. 18., to hear Baldacci speak about his work and latest novel "Mercy."

The Council of Friends of Lancaster County Public Libraries, along with partners Aaron’s Books and the Library System of Lancaster County, raised $27,000, which is enough money so that each of the 17 public libraries and the Bookmobile will each receive $1,500 from the event. The amount raised, according the organizers, is more than double the amount of previous events.

Some of the funds will be used to purchase more books and mobile shelving units.

Meredith Hendricks, interim Bookmobile coordinator says she plans to coordinate with the member libraries to assess their community needs that may be best served with updated technology, particularly in areas that have been inaccessible in the past.

Mary Ann Heltshe-Steinhauer, who has led the Council of Friends group since its inception, said she was pleased with the event's success.

“The tenacity and dedication of The Council of Friends is remarkable. Its members have been with the group since the Council first formed in 2000. Together they operate as a cohesive unit that is mission driven to support our public libraries,” wrote Heltshe-Steinhauer in an email. “Clearly, they are very successful in connecting readers with authors by organizing popular author events.”