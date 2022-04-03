Isabelle Olenik, a home-schooled Lancaster Township high school senior, says she was a bit nervous about the late winter snowfall on March 12.

But the weather turned out to be fitting for the Lancaster Snow Ball, a dance for home-schoolers Olenik organized at the Star Barn at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown.

As a home-schooled student, Olenik says she’d always felt a bit left out when it came to school dances and wanted to give students an opportunity to attend a dance and meet new friends. The senior, who plans to attend either Grove City College or the University of Scranton, where she’ll pursue studies in social work, also wanted to raise money for a good cause. She chose Clare House, a local nonprofit that provides safety, housing and supportive services for women and their children.

In both ways, the Snow Ball was a big success.

“It was so much fun. Everybody was on the dance floor the entire night,” Olenik says. “It was a great group. Everybody that was there wanted to be there in support of a greater cause.”

Olenik says a group of about 100 people attended the event which raised $3,500 for Clare House. Olenik talked to the students in attendance about Clare House and its mission.

“I’m really excited to be able to contribute to their organization, especially since I’m going into social work,” Olenik says. “We chose Clare House because we love what they do and we know that they are working hard to make a positive impact.”

The $3,500 donation to Clare House included a $1,000 contribution from Stone Gables Estate owner David Abel and his wife, Tierney. Olenik presented the funds to Clare House on Tuesday.

“We are so impressed by Issy’s drive and determination to hold this wonderful event, and we are genuinely touched that she chose us as the beneficiary,” Amanda Richardson, executive director of Clare House, wrote in an email. “Not only did her event supply us with funding for our program, but it created awareness throughout the community about Clare House and its mission.”

Richardson says a majority of the funding for Clare House comes from individual donors in the community and events like the Lancaster Snow Ball.

“Every dollar helps a woman and her children overcome the challenges of homelessness and unemployment,” Richardson says. “Thanks to the generosity of our community and events like the Lancaster Snow Ball, Clare House will continue to help women create a stable foundation for their families for years to come.”

Olenik says her younger siblings helped set up the event and her younger brother Reese, a sophomore, attended the event. Olenik says Reese will head the event next year, and they’re already looking at potential dates.

“Based on response we’ve had this year, we hope to continue with the Snow Ball,” Olenik says. “And we’re looking into potentially opening a nonprofit of our own that will support local charities. The Snow Ball will be one of the fundraisers we hope to do. It was such a success.”