Two Canadian police officers, with the help of a Lititz-based ad agency and one of the biggest international metal bands in the world, have created a new process to help save the lives of struggling Canadian military veterans.

Toronto officers Aaron Dale and Jeremy Burns initially met on their contract-signing day with the force in 2018. Both had taken a long path from the military, with the former serving in the Canadian Special Forces and the latter deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan from 2007 to 2011.

“When I came home, I was very close to being an alcoholic, I was overweight, eating my feelings as much as possible,” Burns explains. “I didn't understand why. Everyone talks about mental health, but I thought, ‘that's not what this is, I'm not someone with a mental illness.’”

Burns reached out to social services and benefits and was met with what he described as “an extremely lengthy, convoluted application process.” After being denied disability benefits a few times, he was eventually awarded benefits for PTSD, tinnitus and other physical ailments related to his shoulder, back and knees. After several years spent overcoming his postwar demons, Burns joined the Toronto Police Force as one of 6,000 uniformed officers.

Burns says that almost immediately, he and Dale began separately encountering military veterans out on mental health calls. One day, Dale called Burns with an idea, one that Burns had been turning over in his head already – “how can we help these guys?”

“I don't know what they do in the states, but Toronto police has a catalog of procedures, it's a checklist and explanation to handle most of the calls,” Burns says. “If I get dispatched to a fire, there's a procedure that tells me what to do. It's not gospel, but if you stick to it, you're probably doing the right thing, more or less.

When the duo looked further, they learned that there wasn’t a procedure for reaching out to veterans. After getting the necessary approval, they worked up a plan to create training for their fellow officers to work from.

“The problem with these online training programs – and the Toronto police has a lot of them – is that they suck,” Burns says. “They're boring. I was on one all day today, and I won't show you the bruises from bashing my head against the wall. It's not as engaging. I'm looking at slides on a scene, generic stock photos that try to tie in a visual aid. Some days, it's a struggle at best.”

In recounting what they’d ideally like to see in the training video, Burns mentions the 2014 music video “Wrong Side of Heaven” by Las Vegas-based metal band Five Finger Death Punch. The video features scenes of soldiers in war, and the aftermath of their often-difficult return to civilian life, with statistics flashing on the screen throughout showcasing the plight.

“I get goosebumps just talking about it, from start to finish, it does an excellent job of showing the complexities that soldiers face returning from war,” Burns says. “The overwhelming emotion, the loss of purpose, basically everything I felt coming home from war. The song is incredible as well, but the video is really what we wanted.”

Chris Kurtz, of Lititz-based ad agency Mediatwist, has been involved with Five Finger Death Punch since the band’s early days as a manager and friend, enough so that they are still listed as work experience on LinkedIn. Dale reached out to Kurtz with the duo’s plan, who passed on the message to Zoltan Bathory, rhythm guitarist of the band.

Even after the band gave its blessing, there was a hitch – the band doesn’t own the full intellectual property rights to the video, and Sony Music wanted a $750,000 fee for usage of the video. After one more meeting with Kurtz, Bathory and Sony Music executives, the duo was cleared to use the footage for the Military Veterans Wellness Program.

Burns says that the program, which works on a referral system that allows officers to connect military veterans in need with Veterans Affairs Canada, the Royal Canadian Legion and Operational Stress Injury Social Support for help, has already helped some two dozen Canadian veterans in the month that it has been active.

Kurtz and his wife Aimee travelled to Toronto for the unveiling ceremony in September, which also included Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other Canadian dignitaries. In turn, Burns made the trip to Pennsylvania to visit the Rock Lititz campus where Mediatwist is based, and to see Five Finger Death Punch at Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 24.

“When I brought Jeremy back to Zoltan's world, Zoltan got up off the couch and came alive,” Kurtz says. “I guarantee more than he had been after several weeks on the road at that point. I sat back with my wife and watched it all happen, and that was the reward for us.”

Burns and Dale are currently working to expand the program across Canada and eventually, to find a way to implement it in the United States, too.

“We want to help as many people as possible,” Burns says. “I want thousands coming through the door. I want to open that email one day and have a thousand referrals and spend the next 12 hours getting them off to the right people. Being self-critical and developing the program to the next level will help bring some global change.”