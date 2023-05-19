Though the Susquehanna River doesn't quite cut through Lancaster city, those at this weekend's Cosmic Bash event will be able to see it in a way they never have before.

The North Museum will hold its STEM-themed Cosmic Bash gala Saturday from 6-10 p.m. This year, the annual fundraiser's theme celebrates Pennsylvania's natural history.

With the help of entertainment design company Atomic, the North Museum's back lawn will turn into a large, walk-through display of the Susquehanna River that leads attendees from the museum to the activities tent.