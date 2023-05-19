Cosmic Bash preview
Buy Now

Janet Hershey, a scenic painter, paints with will be the river of the display at Atomic in Pod 2 at Rock Lititz Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Though the Susquehanna River doesn't quite cut through Lancaster city, those at this weekend's Cosmic Bash event will be able to see it in a way they never have before.

The North Museum will hold its STEM-themed Cosmic Bash gala Saturday from 6-10 p.m.  This year, the annual fundraiser's theme celebrates Pennsylvania's natural history. 

With the help of entertainment design company Atomic, the North Museum's back lawn will turn into a large, walk-through display of the Susquehanna River that leads attendees from the museum to the activities tent. 

North Museum holds preview for Saturday's Cosmic Bash gala [photos]

Atomic founder Tom McPhillips, alongside his wife, Pippa, create the concepts behind each year's Cosmic Bash fundraiser. Pippa McPhillips serves as a board member for the North Museum. 

"Tom came up with the thought that the audience could move through a kind of river environment to get from the museum to the tent where the dinner, auction and entertainment takes places," Pippa McPhillips says in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline. 

The river display will feature information about "the fish, birds, mammals, insects and amphibians that the river is home to," Pippa McPhillips says.

For more information about the North Museum's Cosmic Bash, visit northmuseum.org/cosmic-bash.

Newsletter

What to Read Next