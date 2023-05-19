Though the Susquehanna River doesn't quite cut through Lancaster city, those at this weekend's Cosmic Bash event will be able to see it in a way they never have before.
The North Museum will hold its STEM-themed Cosmic Bash gala Saturday from 6-10 p.m. This year, the annual fundraiser's theme celebrates Pennsylvania's natural history.
With the help of entertainment design company Atomic, the North Museum's back lawn will turn into a large, walk-through display of the Susquehanna River that leads attendees from the museum to the activities tent.
Pippa McPhillips, left, and Zak Keller hold a bear replica that will be part of Cosmic Bash, at Atomic in Pod 2 at Rock Lititz Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The image of the bear is printed on a large format flat bed printer, and the print is then mounted on plywood that us cut with a computer numerical control (cnc) machine.
Native Pennsylvania Cosmic Bash preview at Atomic in Pod 2 at Rock Lititz Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The image of the fish are printed on a large format flat bed printer, and the print is then mounted on plywood that us cut with a computer numerical control (cnc) machine.
Pippa McPhillips, left, Tom McPhillips, chairman/chief executive officer at Atomic, centers and Zach Keller look over drawings for the Cosmic Bash inside Atomic in Pod 2 at Rock Lititz Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Evan Rapp, senior scenic tech, paints the 10 foot tall keystone for Cosmic Bash at Atomic Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Atomic founder Tom McPhillips, alongside his wife, Pippa, create the concepts behind each year's Cosmic Bash fundraiser. Pippa McPhillips serves as a board member for the North Museum.
"Tom came up with the thought that the audience could move through a kind of river environment to get from the museum to the tent where the dinner, auction and entertainment takes places," Pippa McPhillips says in an email with LNP|LancasterOnline.
The river display will feature information about "the fish, birds, mammals, insects and amphibians that the river is home to," Pippa McPhillips says.