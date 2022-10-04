Recently Nate Deen saw his life flash before his eyes. And this time it had a soundtrack.

Don’t worry, Deen is fine. He’s more than fine. The Lancaster-based project manager at Sight & Sound Theatres is an executive producer and a writer for “Brave the Dark” –a major motion picture based on his life and the life of the late Stan Deen, a former Garden Spot High School English teacher and theater instructor, who Deen says became like a father to him. Recently, Deen saw a final cut of the film, which was completed in August.

“I think we really made a great film,” Deen says of the completed film. “One that will make Stan’s legacy live on in a very positive way.”

Deen says it’s surreal to see a movie based on his life come together piece by piece. Deen even makes an appearance in the film, though he’s keeping the specifics as a surprise.

“It is a small role,” Deen says. “But it’s really cool where in the film it is.”

“Brave the Dark”, directed by Damian Harris (“Gardens of the Night”) and starring Jared Harris (“Mad Men,” “Chernobyl”) and Nicholas Hamilton (“Captain Fantastic,” “It), was shot in and around Lancaster County from mid-September to late October of 2021.

“It’s so incredible that we were able to shoot this in Lancaster at some of the places where it actually happened,” Deen says, adding he’s thankful to all the local people involved in making the shoot happen.

The film was completed in August and according to Derek Dienner, producer of “Brave the Dark” and owner of Make / Films, has a run time of 1 hour and 55 minutes. There is no release date yet.

After “Brave the Dark” finished shooting in late October of 2021, Dienner, whose Lancaster-based company Make /Films co-produced the film with the London and New Zealand-based production company Imagine Films, spent the next few months working with Los Angeles-based editor Toby Yates on the editing process.

Then there were about 40 small additional shots – known in the industry as “pick-up shots” that needed to get done.

“When you make a movie, you do your best to get everything you need, but a lot of times you have to do pick-ups,” Dienner says. “You’ve got to go back and get a shot of somebody walking into a house or a car driving down a road or the outside of Garden Spot High School. Stuff like that. And the weather wasn’t changing. We couldn’t do it in the middle of winter. We had to do it in spring to try to match the foliage. I’ve never been so stressed by not seeing leaves on the trees.”

Dienner and the Make/ Films team completed the pick-up shots, including, Dienner says a particular interesting underwater shot filmed at the Hempfield Rec Center pool and made to look like a river. After the pick-ups were completed, Dienner took a business trip to Cannes, where he took meetings with his Imagine Film co-producers and the film’s agent Jessica Lacy (also responsible for selling the 2021 Academy Award-winning film “CODA)” and was too busy to see any of the movies being screened at the famous international film festival.

Then, in the summer, Dienner and Deen took at trip to Burbank, California, to the Eastwood Scoring Stage at the Warner Bros. lot – the same studio where the music to “Casablanca” was recorded – to watch the orchestra play original music composed for the “Brave the Dark.”

“All the musicians that were on our orchestra were going the next day and starting an Indiana Jones film, so it was pretty cool to see the talent and everything we had there,” Dienner says. “It was super emotional. It was really cool to see it all come together.”

Deen also had an emotional moment during the recording session when the conductor introduced him to the orchestra and asked him to share some of his story.

“It was so beautiful,” Deen says. “They actually stood up at the end and tapped their instruments which is sort of like a standing O(vation), but it wasn’t for me. It was for Stan.”

When Deen was able to watch the completed version of the film, he says he was struck by how much the music added to the film.

“You’re able to influence the emotions just by raising the music level or having silence in the film. One scene wasn’t one of my favorites, but now it is one of my favorite scenes because of the music,” Deen says. “When you lived it in real life, you didn’t hear any of that (music), but it really helps the audience feel what the actors feel and what I felt in those moments.”

Both Dienner and Deen say they are grateful to everyone in Lancaster County who helped contribute to “Brave the Dark,” from providing funding, working as extras or providing locations for the shoot.

“It was all privately funded through local investors in Central PA, mostly Lancaster, and we were able to do it because of the Pennsylvania film tax credit,” Dienner says.

Now Dienner, Deen and the rest of the team are waiting to finalize some of the last details before the film will be released.

“It’s weird – you work the whole year, and then you just have to have patience,” Dienner says.

Deen says he’s excited to show the film to friends and family during a small private screening, and then to a larger audience when the film is eventually released.

“I know that we have a great story to tell,” Deen says.

And both Deen and Dienner are particularly excited to be able to tell the late Stan Deen’s story.

“Stan Deen deserved a bigger stage because he was such an incredible person,” Dienner says. “But I really felt – and Nate felt the same way – that we’re making this movie for Stan to have that big stage.”

