Do you have some retro clothes from the 1980s and a desire to be an extra in a movie? If so, free up some time in your schedule on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Lancaster-based production company Make / Films is about halfway through shooting “Brave the Dark” — an inspirational movie based on the true story of Garden Spot teacher Stan Deen and student Nate Deen (then Busko) — and they're looking for 300 extras to fill the stands for a track meet scene with actor Nicholas Hamilton (“Captain Fantastic,” “It”) taking place on Oct. 3 at the McCaskey High School track (445 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster).

Those interested should wear plain '80s-style clothing, with no bright colors or logos. There is no need to sign up beforehand, but interested people should plan to be outside in the McCaskey High School stands from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. Proof of vaccination is required to participate.

The movie, directed by Damian Harris (“Gardens of the Night”), stars Jared Harris (“Mad Men,” “Chernobyl”) and Hamilton, and has a crew of almost 50 people, including many crew members from Lancaster County. The film began shooting in Lancaster earlier this month.