Which Christmas movie is your favorite?

It's a question we ask ourselves from a young age, when Thanksgiving passes and television channels transform into a conveyor belt for yuletide cheer. Since the 1940s, holiday movies have become a large part of how we mark and celebrate each December.

Rotten Tomatoes, the website that has been designating films as "Fresh" or "Rotten" since 1998, has created a list of the 65 best Christmas films of all time. Get a taste of the top 11 films below, and visit Rotten Tomatoes for the full list here.

11. Die Hard (1988)

10. Tangerine (2015)

9. Carol (2015)

8. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

7. Little Women (2019)

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1965)

4. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

3. Holiday Inn (1942)

2. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)