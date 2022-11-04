Over the last decade, Hersheypark has gone through a number of changes, mostly in regard to its fleet of roller coasters, the most of any theme park in Pennsylvania.

However, it hasn't all been just coasters - water rides, the triple tower and the Sweet Swing have all gotten a boost since 2012.

Read below for a short history on the newest roller coasters and rides at Hersheypark.

Roller coasters:

Skyrush

Opening date: May 26, 2012

Max speed: 75 mph

Highest point: 200 f.

Ride time: 63 seconds

Track length: 3,600 ft.

Cocoa Cruiser

Opening date: May 10, 2014

Max speed: 16 mph

Highest point: 14 ft.

Ride time: 120 seconds

Track length: 279 ft.

Laff Trakk

Opening date: May 23, 2015

Max speed: 40 mph

Highest point: 51 ft.

Ride time: 70 seconds

Track length: 1,400 ft.

Candymonium

Opening date: July 3, 2020

Max speed: 76 mph

Highest point: 210 ft.

Ride time: 146 seconds

Track length: 4,636 ft.

Other Attractions:

Skyline Sprayground

Opening date: May 2013

Info: A 7,000 sq. ft. family water playground with a variety of spraying jets and dancing fountains.

Tea Cups

Opening date: 2014

Sweet Swing

Opening date: 2014

Hershey's Triple Tower

Opening date: April 8, 2017

Breakers Edge Water Coaster

Opening date: May 26, 2018

Water roller coaster, 6-lane racing slide coming to Hersheypark in 2018 Two new family-friendly rides will be added to The Boardwalk at Hersheypark, the attraction's water park, in time for the 2018 season.

Whitecap Racer

Opening date: May 26, 2018

Reese's Cupfusion

Opening date: 2019

Mix'd, Flavored by Jolly Rancher

Opening date: May 28, 2022

Jolly Rancher Remix

Opening date: May 28, 2022

Note: Jolly Rancher Remix was previously known as The Sidewinder before receiving a candy upgrade for the 2022 season.