Over the last decade, Hersheypark has gone through a number of changes, mostly in regard to its fleet of roller coasters, the most of any theme park in Pennsylvania.
However, it hasn't all been just coasters - water rides, the triple tower and the Sweet Swing have all gotten a boost since 2012.
Read below for a short history on the newest roller coasters and rides at Hersheypark.
Roller coasters:
Skyrush
Opening date: May 26, 2012
Max speed: 75 mph
Highest point: 200 f.
Ride time: 63 seconds
Track length: 3,600 ft.
Cocoa Cruiser
Opening date: May 10, 2014
Max speed: 16 mph
Highest point: 14 ft.
Ride time: 120 seconds
Track length: 279 ft.
Laff Trakk
Opening date: May 23, 2015
Max speed: 40 mph
Highest point: 51 ft.
Ride time: 70 seconds
Track length: 1,400 ft.
Candymonium
Opening date: July 3, 2020
Max speed: 76 mph
Highest point: 210 ft.
Ride time: 146 seconds
Track length: 4,636 ft.
Other Attractions:
Skyline Sprayground
Opening date: May 2013
Info: A 7,000 sq. ft. family water playground with a variety of spraying jets and dancing fountains.
Tea Cups
Opening date: 2014
Sweet Swing
Opening date: 2014
Hershey's Triple Tower
Opening date: April 8, 2017
Breakers Edge Water Coaster
Opening date: May 26, 2018
Whitecap Racer
Opening date: May 26, 2018
Reese's Cupfusion
Opening date: 2019
Mix'd, Flavored by Jolly Rancher
Opening date: May 28, 2022
Jolly Rancher Remix
Opening date: May 28, 2022
Note: Jolly Rancher Remix was previously known as The Sidewinder before receiving a candy upgrade for the 2022 season.
