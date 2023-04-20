On Saturday, April 22, vinyl record lovers the world over will get to participate in what is now a long-running music tradition: Record Store Day.

Since 2007, Record Store Day has been a way for artists to release exclusive recordings and re-release albums that have either been out of print or were never pressed to vinyl. When it began over 15 years ago, it was easier to see vinyl as a niche product supplanted by MP3s. However, in 2022, vinyl sales surpassed CD sales for the first time since 1988, to the tune of $1.2 billion in sales.

This year's Record Store Day Ambassadors are musicians (and husband-and-wife) Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, and the pair will release a 12" EP called "The Sound Emporium EP" to mark the occasion.

The following record stores in Lancaster County will be participating in Record Store Day. Be sure to check store websites for specifics.

- A Day in the Life Records, 24A W. Walnut St., Lancaster

- Angry Young and Poor, 356 W. Orange St., Lancaster

- CI Records & Skates, 112 W. Orange St., Lancaster

- Dreaming Human, 154 N. Prince St., Lancaster

- Lititz Music Co., 47 S. Broad St., Lititz

- Record Connection, 550 N. Reading Road, Ephrata

- Retro Rocks, 1809 Columbia Ave. Lancaster

- Stan's Record Bar, 48 N. Prince St., Lancaster

To check out the full list of Record Store Day releases, click here. With over 300 items on the list, it's best to check in advance with your local shop to see if they'll be stocking certain records. Below are just a few standouts from the list:

- Beach House - "Become"

- Bill Evans - "Treasures: Solo, Trio & Orchestra in Denmark 1965-1969"

- Dolly Parton - "The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1969"

- Husker Du - "Tonight Longhorn"

- "Macho Man" Randy Savage - "Be a Man"

- Pearl Jam - "Give Away"

- Roy Ayers - "Stoned Soul Picnic"

- Taylor Swift - "folklore: the long pond studio sessions"

- The 1975 - "Live With the BBC Philharmonic"

- Various Artists - "Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era (50th Anniversary Edition)"

- Violent Femmes - "Violent Femmes (40th Anniversary Edition)"