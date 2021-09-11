Homeschooling doesn’t always have to happen at home.

Hershey Gardens and The Hershey Story Museum have a few events planned in September and October for homeschooled students to enjoy.

Hershey Gardens will host its Homeschool Days on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Oct. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Hershey Story Museum offers homeschool sessions every Wednesday in October at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Here’s a look at what sessions are scheduled:

Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- The Biodiversity of Insects & Native Plants. In this class, students will learn about the importance of native plants and how to identify them. The cost is $8 per student and $9 per adult. Online pre-registration is required.

Oct. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- The (under)Story of Trees and Soil. In this class, students will dig into the dirt to learn all about soil, as well as worms and other creatures that live in it. The cost is $8 per student and $9 per adult. Online pre-registration is required.

Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. -- Trolleys, Trucks & Trains: The Transportation that Built a Chocolate Town. These classes will be all about transportation and the role it played in Milton Hershey’s decision to build his chocolate factory in rural Pennsylvania. The cost is $11 for ages 3 and up, but the classes are free for ages 2 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at HersheyStory.org