It’s never too early to get a jump on holiday gift shopping. And with a little planning, your presents can help support local craftspeople and small businesses.

Here are more than 20 upcoming craft fairs and vendor markets in Lancaster County. If you know of an event to add to this list, send details to jjanci@lnpnews.com. Happy shopping!

32nd Annual Elizabethtown Heritage Craft Show

Where: Winters Heritage House Museum, 47 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Details: Shop hand-crafted items from local craftspeople, from jewelry, stationery, artwork, clothing, doll furniture and accessories, holiday decor and more. This event is free to attend, but a $3 donation or nonperishable food bank contribution is requested for admission. Donation request is waived after noon Saturday.

More info: lanc.news/etowncraft22.

Lititz Art Association Holiday Gift Show

Where: Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz.

When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Details: Vendors will sell paintings, purses, homemade hats and other mixed-media works.

More info: lititzartassociation.com/events.

Willow Valley Communities Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar

Where: Willow Valley Communities Cultural Center, 900 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street. Please use one of the following entrances to the Lakes Campus: Peach Bottom Road and Violet Avenue, Peach Bottom Road and Main Street, Beaver Valley Pike and Willow Valley Lakes Drive.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Details: More than 60 vendors will offer quilts, woodwork pieces, handmade crafts and more.

More info: facebook.com/CulturalCenteratWillowValley.

Holiday Market on Adele

Where: Manheim Farm Show Exhibit Hall, 502 Adele Drive, Manheim.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Details: More than 20 different vendors, from crafters to local farms to small businesses, will set up at this sixth annual event. Proceeds from food and beverage sales will benefit North Star Initiative.

More info: lanc.news/adelemarket22.

Holiday Market at Tanger Outlets

Where: Tanger Outlets, 311 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., Lancaster.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Details: Crafters, small businesses, nonprofits, local authors and more will share their specialties at this event, which also includes live music from the Chuck Mock Band and Small Town Troubadours, a magic show and a visit with Elsa from the “Frozen” franchise.

More info: facebook.com/TangerOutletsLancaster or mjsquad.com/events.

St. Anthony of Padua Church Christmas Bazaar

Where: Resurrection Catholic School cafeteria at 521 E. Orange St., Lancaster.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12; after the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. masses Sunday, Nov. 13.

Details: The theme of this year’s event is “I’ll Be Gnome For Christmas.” There will be wreath and garden items, crafts, religious items, gift baskets and more. One table offers jewelry for just a few dollars. There’s also a raffle, with items valued at a minimum of $50; raffle items include electronics, tools, crystal ware, gift baskets, gift cards and more. Food will be for sale as well.

More info: Contact Livia Riley at 717-299-6617 for information or to buy raffle tickets.

45th Annual Christmas in the Country Bazaar

Where: Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Details: More than 30 vendors will be at this event, which celebrates a milestone anniversary this year.

More info: facebook.com/ChurchoftheApostlesLancaster.

Lancaster Church of the Brethren Craft Bazaar

Where: Family Life Center at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Details: Handmade items available for purchase include Christmas ornaments, home decor items, handcrafted jewelry, needlework, artisan breads, stocking stuffers and more. There will be a children’s make-and-take craft table to keep kids busy while parents shop. Proceeds from food and drink sales benefit Lancaster County Food Hub.

More info: lancob.org.

Lampeter Corner Boutique Junior Makers Market

Where: Lampeter Corner Boutique, 1702 Lampeter Road, Lancaster.

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

Details: Crafters ages 18 and under will share handmade items. Sweet treats will also be for sale.

More info: lanc.news/juniormm22.

Kenyan Pop-Up Fair Trade Market at Garden Spot Village

Where: Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S Kinzer Ave., New Holland.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Details: Missions of Hope International, which serves disadvantaged children and families in Kenya, will display wares made by students from the ministry’s technical training institute in Kenya. Offerings include handcrafted jewelry, African fabric bags, baskets and other gifts. All proceeds support the Missions of Hope International Technical Training Institute.

More info: gardenspotvillage.org/events.

Mistletoe Market at 117

Where: 117 S. Market St., Elizabethtown.

When: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

Details: The Fancy Unicorn, Kairos Massage Skincare and the Firehouse Library Flat join forces for this event with pop-ups and other opportunities for holiday shopping.

More info: lanc.news/mistletoemarket22.

Christmas at Kraybill Craft Fair and Celebration

Where: Kraybill Mennonite School, 598 Kraybill Church Road, Mount Joy.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Details: Shop for gifts, decorate cookies or take a horse-drawn wagon ride at this holiday event. Vendors will sell home decor, jewelry, wood crafts, baked goods and more.

More info: facebook.com/KraybillMennoniteSchool.

Root’s Annual Christmas Show

Where: Root’s Country Market and Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Details: More than 300 vendors are expected at this annual event, which will also offer food and a visit with Santa.

More info: lanc.news/rootschristmas22.

St. Luke’s United Church of Christ Christmas Bazaar

Where: 222 N. Broad St., Lititz.

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Details: Shop from numerous vendors offering crafts, gently used items, vintage finds and more. There will be a baked goods and candy room with sweets and snacks for sale, a book nook with reading material for all ages, and a kid’s craft room. Food offerings include Moravian sugar cake, hot dogs and more.

More info: stlukesucc.com.

United Zion Retirement Community Holiday Bazaar

Where: Heart of the Home Chapel United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Details: More than 15 vendors will offer home goods, wreaths, cards, beauty items, fashion accessories and more at this first-ever event. There will also be a table featuring crafts made by United Zion residents to support benevolent care at the retirement community. Food will be for sale. Guests are asked to wear masks.

More info: uzrc.org.

Hometown Holiday Market

Where: Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Details: A slew of local artisans will sell their wares at this event, which also features live music, dancers from the Paloma School of Irish Dance and visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elsa from the “Frozen” franchise.

More info: mjsquad.com/events.

Durlach/Mount Airy Fire Co. Holiday Show

Where: Durlach/Mount Airy Fire Co., 880 Durlach Road, Stevens.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Details: A variety of arts and crafts will be for sale, including vintage items, jewelry, pottery, carts, antiques, carvings, soaps and lotions, hot chocolate bombs and more. Refreshments will be offered by the Support Auxiliary.

More info: facebook.com/DurlachMtAiryFireCompany or call 717-336-2717 or 717-572-1951.

Manheim Holiday Craft Show

Where: Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Details: This craft show promises “unique gifts and tasty treats,” according to the description on its Facebook event.

More info: facebook.com/RuhlsUnitedMethodistChurch.

Winter Makers Market

Where: Tudbink’s Greenhouses, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Details: Tudbink’s will host 25 local vendors and food trucks, as well as activities for kids, like a s’more making station, face painting and coloring.

More info: facebook.com/Tudbinks.

Forty Elephants Vintage & Handmade Holiday Market

Where: Ballroom and Palm Court inside the Double Tree Resort, 2400 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 19-20 and 26-27.

Details: This year’s Forty Elephants event is spread out over two weekends at the Double Tree, a new location for the market. More than 100 vendors will sell their wares, from vintage and antique clothing, kitchenware and kitschy Christmas decor, mixed media and found-object art, upcycled wares made with vintage elements, pottery, jewelry and more. There will be food trucks on site and a scavenger hunt giveaway.

More info: facebook.com/FortyElephantsMarket.

Creatively Lancaster Holiday Makers Market

Where: Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Details: Creatively Lancaster, which aims to provide outlets for creative collaboration around Lancaster, will host a craft show at Spooky Nook. Separately, the group has three markets planned at Park City Center (Saturdays Dec. 3, 10 and 17) but details are limited.

More info: facebook.com/creativelylancaster.

Stevens Fire Co. Christmas Craft Show and Holiday Bazaar

Where: Stevens Fire Hall, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Details: Holiday wreaths, wood carvings, crochet pieces, flower arrangements, Christmas ornaments, jewelry and more will be for sale. The fire hall’s kitchen will be open.

More info: stevensfire.org.

St. Peter's Craft Show

Where: St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Details: Vendors will offer a variety of handmade items including table runners, pillows, shawls, baby items, wreaths, country ornaments, scarves, jewelry, baskets and more. Breakfast sandwiches and light lunch items will be for sale.

More info: stpeterslutheran.org, 717-569-9211.

Christmas in Ephrata Holiday Makers Market

Where: Mainspring of Ephrata, Whistle Stop Plaza, 16 E. Main St., Ephrata.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

Details: Confirmed vendors include Ephrata bakery Sweetly Sarah, Ephrata oil lamp company Dance of Life and local jewelry maker Happily Ever Crafter.

More info: ephratachristmas.com.

Shop Small on Sunday at Rockvale

Where: The Shops at Rockvale, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Lancaster.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

Details: Small businesses from Vintage Revival Market, a community of vintage-loving vendors, will set up shop at Rockvale. Kevin Koa and Ben Simcox will provide live music and Fetish Brewing Co., Crazy Goat Coffee and food trucks will be on site.

More info: facebook.com/vintagerevivalmarketlancaster.

Garden Spot Village Christmas Market

Where: Garden Spot Village, 433 S, Kinzer Ave., New Holland.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Details: This event will feature a selection of gift vendors for holiday shopping, as well as entertainment, food, model trains and a stamping workshop with Ned Bustard, author of “Saint Nicholas the Giftgiver.”

More info: gardenspotvillage.org/events.

Vintage Revival Market at Mod*ish

Where: Mod*ish, 2709 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10.

Details: Vintage Revival Market will set up a pop-up sale leading up to the opening of Mod*ish, a brick-and-mortar location featuring nine permanent vintage small businesses. The pop-up will host 11 of Vintage Revival market’s regular businesses.

More info: facebook.com/vintagerevivalmarketlancaster.