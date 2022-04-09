Several Lancaster County students, from grades kindergarten to eighth grade, can say their art is in a professional art gallery.

The Lancaster County Art Association recently debuted its collection of kids' works in an exhibit titled "Elementary & The Middle." Judges awarded first through third place, as well as honorable mentions, in each grade.

Some schools represented include the Sacred Heart School, Quarryville Elementary, Lancaster Mennonite, Octorara Junior High School and Hans Herr Elementary, among others.

All submissions will be on display through April 24.

The Lancaster County Art Association is not the only gallery featuring student works. The Demuth Museum and the Lancaster Museum of Art are also hosting student works through April 24.

The Lancaster Museum of Art features works for the Lancaster County Young Artists Awards from students in grades 7 to 12. The art shown is made with several types of media, from computer art to jewelry to photographs.

The Demuth Museum also features works from students in grades 7 to 12, but instead for the regional Scholastic Art Awards. See a sampling of art included in the exhibit here.

For those unable to see the exhibits in person, the Lancaster Museum of Art and the Demuth Museum both offer online exhibitions.

Admission for the Demuth Museum and the Lancaster Museum of Art is donation-based, with a $5 suggested donation. Admission to the Lancaster County Art Association's exhibit is free.

Information about galleries - The Demuth Museum: 120 E. King St., Lancaster. 717-299-9940. demuth.org. Hours: Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. - Lancaster County Art Association: 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg. 717-687-7061. lcaaonline.org. Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. - Lancaster Museum of Art: 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster. 717-299-9940. demuth.org. Hours: Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.