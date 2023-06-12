A punk rock icon will visit York's Appell Center this fall -- and that's just one of three show announcements the venue shared Monday.

Henry Rollins, the former lead singer of hardcore band Black Flag, will perform at the Appell Center's Capitol Theatre 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Rollins' recent stage shows have featured the artist's spoken word poetry. The stop in York is part of the artist's "Good to See You" tour. Tickets start at $35.

Andy Summers, guitarist of The Police, will perform at the venue's Capitol Theatre on 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Summers is known for his contributions to hits like "Every Breath You Take" and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic." The guitarist will weave musical performance and storytelling together in his upcoming tour, sharing tales from his own experiences with fame. Tickets start at $35.

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin will join forces for a show at the Appell Center's Strand Theatre 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Carpenter and Colvin are each accomplished singer-songwriters in their own rights, each winning Grammy Awards for their work and boasting extensive discographies. The friends and musical partners with perform their own songs, as well as one another's pieces, and discussing their work during their upcoming tour. Tickets start at $40.

Tickets go on sale to Appell Center members 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14. Sales open to the general public June 16. For information about membership to access presale tickets, visit appelcenter.org.

Tickets will be available online, in-person at the Appell Center Box Office at 50 N. George Street in York or by phone at 717-846-1111.