Students from Hempfield High School and Manheim Township High School will participate in the National Academic Quiz Tournaments’ 2021 High School National Championship Tournament.

The event, on Saturday and Sunday, unites quiz bowl winners across the country. It is usually hosted in Atlanta, but will be held online for the first time in its history. (Last year’s event was canceled.)

Spectators are welcome to watch the tournament. For details, visit naqt.com.