Three years ago, Ryan Zhang was part of the Hempfield High School Quiz Bowl team that won the 2019 state championship of the Pennsylvania State Academic Competition.

On Friday night, Oct. 7, on national television, Zhang was one of three Penn State University students who won their quarterfinal match in NBC's "Capital One College Bowl."

Zhang and his Penn State teammates Levi Showalter of Millmont, Union County, and Emma Foley of Wilmington, Delaware, beat the University of Oklahoma's "College Bowl" team to advance to the next round of the show.

Zhang, who is a junior at Penn State majoring in mathematics and physics, was the salutatorian for his 2019 graduating class at Hempfield.

According to the Onward State website featuring Penn State news, Zhang's areas of expertise on the Penn State team include physics, math, mythology and classical music.

On the College Bowl episode that aired Sept. 16, the Penn State team competed in a qualifying round and beat the team from Syracuse University. Penn State was one of 12 college and university teams to win their qualifying rounds and go on to the quarterfinals.

The winning "College Bowl" team at the end of the season will win a trophy and scholarship money for its members.

According to LNP | LancasterOnline archives, Zhang was a National Merit Scholarship finalist in 2019, and also won a Hempfield Education Association Scholarship Award. In 2018 he competed in the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference.

A saxophone player, he was part of the JazzONE Ensemble at Hempfield. He was also a member of the 2015 Centerville Middle School Quiz Bowl team that won the Lancaster-Lebanon Middle School Quiz Bowl Tournament. That year he also won a national Scholastic Art & Writing award for middle school journalism for his article "Applications of Nanotechnology to Modern Medicine." Also in middle school, Zhang competed in the 2014 Intelligencer Journal Spelling Bee. As a Centerville Elementary student, he competed in the 2013 state MATHCOUNTS competition in Harrisburg.

Six qualifying quarterfinal teams will compete for four slots in the College Bowl semifinal round. In the episode that airs Friday, Oct. 21, the Penn State team is scheduled to face off against the team from Brigham Young University for a place in the semifinals.

According to an Onward State article, Zhang and his two teammates did not know each other until the day before the qualifying episode was filmed.

Capital One College Bowl airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC. It's hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother, Cooper Manning. Each episode features back-to-back competitions featuring four schools. Each contest has three rounds — The Kickoff, the One-on-One, and the Two-Minute Drill — made up of questions drawn from general trivia categories.

This is the second season of the revived College Bowl, a concept that goes back to the College Quiz Bowl on the NBC Radio Network in 1953.