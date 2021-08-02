Royer’s Flowers is looking for help to name a new floral arrangement.

Every year, the central Pennsylvania florist chain reworks about half of its arrangements, according to a news release. This year, one of those makeovers is the focus of Royer’s annual name-the-arrangement contest.

The design features a clear dimple vase filled with sunflowers, carnations, daisy poms and charmelia, with accents of golden solidago and purple asters.

To enter, visit royers.com/contest. Submissions are limited to one entry per day per email address through Aug. 6.

The person who submits the winning name will receive the arrangement, retail value $49.99.