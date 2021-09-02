Root’s Country Market and Auction will be buzzing this weekend as art and craft fans browse the tables of 200 artisans and craftspeople at the 33rd Heart of Lancaster Arts & Craft Show.

The annual juried show, in the marketplace between East Petersburg and Manheim, draws vendors who work in paint and photography, jewelry and textiles, wood, ceramics and pen and ink.

While vendors come from all over the country to sell at the Long’s Park Art Festival, many of the Heart of Lancaster artists and craftspeople come from the region — the Lancaster, York and Harrisburg areas. That allows those attending the show to “shop local” and talk to artisans who live and work nearby.

Still other artisans come from other parts of the East Coast region.

Throughout the weekend, shoppers will see artisans demonstrating their work — painting at an easel, weaving at a loom, even playing musical instruments they make and sell.

With the long-running show canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers held an extra spring Heart of Lancaster show in May, as they did in 2019.

This weekend’s show is free for the public to get in, and there’s plenty of free parking across the street from the sales area..

There is always a smorgasbord of food options to help art-browsers keep their strength up, and chairs in front of a stage where live music allows shoppers to take a break from walking through the sprawling show.

The jazz group Over Easy is scheduled to perform this weekend, according to the show’s website, hlcshow.com.

The show runs, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Root’s is at 705 Graystone Road, just off Route 72.