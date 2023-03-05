As an avid media consumer — theater productions, movies, books, you name it — it's always a surprise when a new (or, new-to-me) title knocks me off my feet.

I'm both excitable and hard to impress.

Most of the time I'll leave a movie theater or playhouse or put a book back on my bookshelf and think, "That was pretty good. But it probably could have been better."

Recently, my partner and I went to see "Chicago" on Broadway. It was his first Broadway show, my third. He endearingly told me as we walked to the theater that he always thought Broadway was just one theater. We roared in laughter as we tried to plan the logistics.

I didn't know much about "Chicago" before seeing the musical. Unless I'm writing about a production, book or movie, I typically let myself go into entertainment events blind, that way I can have a true reaction. My mind wanders with too many details.

My partner told me the musical is about women who kill their husbands. I've found that vindictive women are some of the most interesting character portrayals in media. He said his mom played the soundtrack on repeat after a hard divorce from his dad, and that was enough to sell me.

Not to mention, the show featured "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon as Mama Morton. Enough said.

We sat at the cramped, somewhat-outdated Ambassador Theatre as the curtain raised. The most beautiful performers danced and sang while in gorgeous outfits. Within moments, tears streamed down my face.

We watched as Roxy (Charlotte d'Amboise) and Velma (Lana Gordon) fought for relevance as super-attractive celebrity criminals, their dynamic hinging heavily on a superiority complex.

Though "Chicago" debuted on Broadway in the 1970s, it has a timeless quality to it that make it just as relevant now as it was then. A theme in "Chicago" that has seen a recent surge in media is the concept of the vindictive, angry woman.

It adds complexity to a given role, making characters more realistic and three dimensional. The trope of feminine rage has been a refreshing change of pace, a good counter to media that centers men's rage.

The 2020 thriller novel "They Never Learn" by Layne Fargo follows a college professor, Scarlett, who picks a particularly uncouth man to kill each year. She makes it look like an accident, however, or an event that's self imposed.

Over the course of the novel, the reader figures out why Scarlett kills. She's been wronged and is looking for revenge. She's a complicated mess of desire and anger, desperate for retribution and justice.

An Oscar-winning movie from 2020, "Promising Young Woman," falls into a similar trope. Lead character Cassie (Carey Mulligan), who after her friend is sexually assaulted, takes revenge on men who take advantage of vulnerable women.

(That film recruited actors who are largely perceived as wholesome people, including comedian Bo Burnham, "Glow" star Christopher Lowell and "New Girl" star Max Greenfield — a reminder that even seemingly "nice" people can have sinister sides.)

While I don't support violence in the real world, I appreciate living in a time where there are so many complex, women-led stories to tell.

While the end result varies by story, the above examples all follow a similar theme of a "Chicago" line: "He had it coming."

I wasn't expecting a timeless story like "Chicago" to wow me. But it did — everything from the top-notch singing and dancing, to the plot, to the music, to the audience's excitement was a pure joy.

And, it made me thankful to have the means to celebrate the arts in all its forms.

Color me impressed.

Mickayla Miller is an LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.