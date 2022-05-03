This story was originally posted April 6, 2022.

On Tuesday night, HBO will premiere a musical documentary that’s a full-circle career moment for Lancaster County actor Jonathan Groff.

Groff is both a star of and an executive producer of “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known,” a film documenting last year's 15th-anniversary concert featuring the original cast of the Broadway rock musical “Spring Awakening,”

The film premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max, the network announced Tuesday.

You can watch the trailer here.

"Through the cast and through the opportunity of getting to play this character, I had grown this strength," Groff says in the trailer for the film. "And it changed my life."

Groff appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday, April 5, to talk about the upcoming film and the concert experience, noting that the concert raised more than $24 million for The Actors Fund. That nonprofit offers support to those in need in the entertainment industry — including those who lost their jobs during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Michael John Warren and produced by RadicalMedia, ”Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” goes behind the scenes of the November 2021 concert, which reunited the original cast, band and creative team of the Broadway show that made Groff a star.

Groff, a Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School graduate, earned his first Tony Award nomination portraying the lead character of Melchior Gabor in the show, which opened on Broadway in 2006.

The musical, based on an 1891 German play by Franz Wedekind, tells the story of a group of high school students who are exploring their sexuality and coming to terms with the lack of information and support they receive from the parents and teachers in their lives.

The show won eight Tony Awards, including best musical, best book and best score.

On “The Tonight Show,” Groff told Fallon about the experience of reuniting with the cast for the fundraising concert and documentary.

“We came together and we performed the show, and it was so emotional and it meant so much to all of us and to the audience as well,” Groff told Fallon.

The documentary, he said, “is about the reunion but it’s also about the legacy of ‘Spring Awakening,’ and how it changed all of our lives, and just sort of the way that theater can change people’s lives — particularly the lives of young people. Especially after theater being gone for so long, we feel so lucky that we have this record of the show.

“I saw the documentary, and it’s a little embarrassing how much I’m crying through the entire thing,” Groff said. He said that when his co-star and close friend Lea Michele started singing the show’s opening number, “Mama Who Bore Me,” in rehearsal, “we all just lost it, and were all just emotional wrecks. And it was so healing to come together after 15 years of being apart.”

Groff was also nominated for a Tony for his role of King George III in “Hamilton,” and earned an Emmy nod for the filmed version of that hit musical. He has shared Grammy Awards for best musical theater album with the casts of “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton.”

Groff is also known for voicing the character of Kristoff in Disney’s popular animated “Frozen” films and starring in television series including “Looking,” “Mindhunter” and “Glee.”

Groff, who appeared in the 2021 action film sequel “The Matrix Resurrections,” has been cast in an upcoming M. Night Shyamalan movie titled “Knock at the Cabin.”

You can see a video of Groff's "Tonight Show" appearance here; note that there is some bleeped adult language in the segment.