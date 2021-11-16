Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff, who co-starred in a benefit concert version of "Spring Awakening" Monday night, Nov. 15, will appear in and be one of the producers of a documentary HBO is making about the show, Playbill.com reported Monday.

The documentary, which will air next year on HBO, will feature performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Monday's event, plus new interviews and archival footage from the original staging, Playbill says.

Monday's 15th anniversary reunion concert of the Tony Award-winning 2006 Broadway rock musical, featuring the entire original cast, including Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr., was a benefit for the Actors Fund.

The documentary will be produced by RadicalMedia, and will also be available for streaming on HBO Max next year, Deadline.com reports.

Michael John Warren will direct the documentary. Ira Pittleman, Tom Hulce, Groff and fellow original cast member Lauren Pritchard are listed as being part of the producing team for the film, Playbill reports. Pittleman and Hulce, who was nominated for an Academy Award for the title role in the film "Amadeus," produced "Spring Awakening's" pre-Broadway run at the Atlantic Theater Company.

The musical, based on the 1891 play "Spring Awakening" by Frank Wedekind, tells the story of teenagers in Germany who are learning about and exploring their sexuality while the adults in their lives fail to offer them support and information.

Groff, a Ronks native and Conestoga Valley High School graduate who will appear in the film sequel "The Matrix Resurrections" next month, received his first Tony nomination for his lead role as Melchior Gabor in "Spring Awakening."

His stage, film and TV acting credits include the Broadway musical "Hamilton," the Disney "Frozen" films and television shows "Looking," "Mindhunter" and "Glee."