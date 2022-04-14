Rupert Grint, known for playing Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" movies, was spotted in Lancaster city Wednesday evening with his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, and Wednesday, their daughter.

Morgan Black and Ryan Mihoci were taking photos for an engagement photoshoot near Lancaster Central Market and Shot & Bottle when they saw Grint, according to photographer Lauren Bliss.

Bliss spotted Grint while taking photos.

"I saw a man walking behind us," Bliss says. "We were crossing the street to take photos at the Pressroom, and I saw him walk up past Passenger Coffee, and up that way past the Marriott. He was pointing at the Marriott and showing his daughter. I grew up with the movies, so I recognized his face immediately ... I tapped on my clients' shoulders, I'm like, do you think that's him? I'm pretty sure. They looked over, and they were like, oh my God, yes."

They didn't go up to him initially, Bliss says. They didn't want to interrupt his family time.

"We were kind of shaking. It's a really weird experience," Bliss says. "I didn't want to go up to someone and disrupt their day if I was inaccurate. So, I was scared it wasn't someone I knew."

So, Bliss took Black and Mihoci's photos near the Pressroom and walked back up toward the Marriott to take more photos. But, when Bliss took a photo near Shot & Bottle, she realized that Grint and his family were in the background of the photo.

"My client Morgan went up to them and asked him if he would be on their 'Save the Date,'" Bless says with a laugh. "Because I was doing their engagement photos. And he said, 'Wow, I am so impressed that you guys recognized me with my mask on!' And he came over and gave them a hug and told them congratulations, and we took the photo. We didn't really talk to him, really, because I didn't want to disrupt time with his family, but then they just walked over to Shot & Bottle and walked inside."

Black and Mihoci are big "Harry Potter" fans, so to see Grint during their photoshoot was a special moment, Bliss says.

"Morgan and Ryan were thrilled, so it was a cool experience," Bliss says. "They were like, 'It's such a magical engagement session.' We literally found Ron Weasley."

There's no clear reason why Grint was in Lancaster Wednesday evening.

Grint was cast in an M. Night Shyamalan movie with Lancaster County-born actor Jonathan Groff called "Knock at the Cabin," though it's unclear if this is why Grint was in the area. Shyamalan was raised in Penn Valley, Lower Merion Township, and has shot past projects in Pennsylvania.