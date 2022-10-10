The Harrisburg Book Festival marks a decade of celebrating storytelling and literature from Oct. 19-23.

The five-day festival, free and open to the public, features award-winning and bestselling author signings and conversations, children’s activities, trivia, and more. The festival also includes a massive outdoor tent sale with more than 20,000 used books priced at $1, $2 and $3. The sale is located across from the Midtown Scholar Bookstore at Third and Verbeke streets and takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the festival, except on Saturday, Oct. 22, when it runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The festival is anticipating a record turnout for the first in-person festival since 2019,” Midtown Scholar program coordinator Alex Brubaker wrote in an email.

The festival kicks off 6 p.m. Oct. 19 with a Rooftop Literary Trivia at the Millworks hosted by Miss Anita at the Millworks: Restaurant, Brewery and Art Gallery located at 340 Verbeke St. in Harrisburg. No registration is required for this event.

On Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. is the grand opening of the Antiquarian – the Midtown Scholar’s new rare book and collectible building. The Antiquarian is located next the bookstore at 1306 N. Third St. The Antiquarian offers rare books, vintage memorabilia and collectibles.

Other Harrisburg Book Festival events taking place at the Midtown Scholar:

"Roe V. Wade: Past, Present, Future" with Joshua Prager and Alison Dagnes

Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

A conversation between Pulitzer Prize-finalist Joshua Prager and political scientist Alison Dagnes talking about the history of Roe v. Wade and what the Supreme Court’s reversal of the decision means for the future.

Children’s Day

Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon.

Kids can participate in fun family-friendly activities around the Midtown Scholar bookstore including a scavenger hunt, face painting and an appearance by Harrisburg Senator’s mascot Rascal. Harrisburg-based Lauren Castillo hosts story time with live illustration and book signing for her book “Our Friend Hedgehog: A Place to Call Home” at 10 a.m. at the Midtown Scholar. Philadelphia-based illustrator and author Veronica Jamison hosts a live illustration story time and sign copies of her new book “This is a School” at 11 a.m. at the Midtown Scholar.

Meet and Greet with Kimi Cunningham Grant

Oct. 22, noon to 2 p.m.

Local author Kimi Cunningham Grant signs copies and talks about her suspense book “These Silent Woods.”

Meet and Greet with Richard Chizmar

Oct. 22, 2-4 p.m.

New York Times bestselling author Richard Chizmar, who has co-written novels with horror legends Stephen King and Brian Keene, discusses his new horror novels “Chasing the Boogeyman” and “Gwendy’s Final Task.”

"Gold Diggers" with Sanjena Sathian and Sheela Jane Menon

Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

Sanjena Santhian – author of the critically acclaimed novel “Gold Diggers” – named one of the Top 10 books of 2021 by the Washington Post – discusses her moving and often funny work with Dickinson College professor Sheela Jane Menon.

"Bad Vibes Only" with Nora McInerny and Kate Baer

Oct. 23, 4 p.m.

Nora McInerny, author of several books including 2019’s “Hot Young Widows Club” and host of the podcast “Terrible, Thanks for Asking” and Kate Baer, the New York Times bestselling author of the poetry collections “And Yet,” “I Hope This Finds You Well” and “What Kind of Woman,” discuss our culture’s current obsession with self-improvement and how to be authentic in the internet age.

Closing Keynote Address with Ross Gay: "Inciting Joy"

Oct. 23, 6 p.m.

Ross Gay, award-winning and New York Times bestselling author of four books of poetry, sends the festival off with a talk on joy and caring for others in times of hardship.

Visit hbgbookfest.com for a full listing of festival events and to find more information.

