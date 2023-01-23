Hard rock singer Alice Cooper will stop in Hershey as part of his "Too Close for Comfort Tour" this spring.

Cooper last performed in Hershey in 2022 alongside classic rock bands like Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

He will return to the area to perform at Hershey Theatre on April 30 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices have not yet been announced.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

Cooper, 74, is perhaps best known for songs like "Poison," "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "School's Out."

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.