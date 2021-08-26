After a brief hiatus in 2020 because of COVID-19, Dutch Wonderland's Happy Hauntings event will continue this October.

Happy Hauntings will happen over the span of six days, starting Saturday, Oct. 16. It will continue after that from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays leading up to Halloween.

Families can expect to see themed rides, special treats and the Dutch Wonderland Trick-or-Treat trail hosted in the park's Exploration Island.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the Kingdom for Kids this fall,” said General Manager James Paulding in a press release. “So many guests enjoyed being back in the park this season, and we know Dutch Wonderland fans will be pleased Happy Hauntings has officially returned.”

Weekend one-day tickets for Dutch Wonderland cost $49.99 for those ages 3 to 59 and $39.99 for those older than 60. A season pass for 2022 costs from $79.99-$169.99 per person and includes admission to Happy Hauntings this year.

For more information, visit dutchwonderland.com.