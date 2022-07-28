On Friday, Sept. 9, people dressed in black will gather at Mount Bethel Cemetery in Columbia.

But instead of mourning, they’ll be dancing and picnicking ⁠— respectfully, of course. The historic cemetery, founded by Quakers in the early 1720s, will be the site of the fourth Friends of Mount Bethel Fete en Noir fundraising event.

For the first time since its inception, the event will feature live music by three-piece classic rock band The Kracker Beez. (Mountville's mayor, Phil Kresge, plays in the band, alongside Greg Pencheff and Beverly Reece.)

Guests may bring their own picnic to the event.

“In addition to the music and social time with friends and family, our guests enjoy walking around the cemetery to read the various inscriptions and to admire the many styles of headstones, statuary, and mausoleums,” Kathy Hohenadel, of the Friends of Mount Bethel, said in an email.

And there's quite a lot of history to explore at the cemetery, including several historical markers. More than 400 Civil War veterans are buried there, as well as four of the men whop participated in the burning of the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge. There's also a monument dedicated to Brig. Gen. Thomas Welsh. Lloyd Mifflin, a poet and painter known as “America’s greatest sonneteer,” who's buried at the cemetery.

If it seems weird to gather for fun in a cemetery, keep in mind that the Fete en Noir event harkens back to traditional late 19th century and early 20th century social gatherings.

“In the Victorian era, it was very common to go to the cemetery and picnic with your family,” Jane Moore, president of the board of Columbia’s Mount Bethel Cemetery said in a 2021 interview with LNP | LancasterOnline. “Sometimes tombstones were used as slab-like tables.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress in black. Entrance to the event starts at 5:30 p.m.; the event runs from 6-9 p.m. A number of tables will be arranged on the cemetery grounds for the outdoor picnic. Seating for the event is limited to 500 people.

Admission is $20 per person and must be prepaid by Aug. 31. If the event isn’t sold out by the end of August, then seating will be $25 per person while space is available. To reserve a space, call the Friends of Mount Bethel Cemetery at 717-681-6768 or email friendsofmtbethel@gmail.com.

The Fete en Noir is the major source of fundraising for the Friends of Mount Bethel nonprofit, which was founded in 2017. Last year’s event raised more than $5,000 to seal the roadways in the cemetery. This year’s funds will go to help rewire the cemetery caretaker’s cottage.

“I always enjoy picnicking with family and friends,” Hohenadel says. “And it is rewarding to be able to contribute to a worthy cause at the same time.”