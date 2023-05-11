The Broadway tour for hit musical "Hamilton" will stop at Hershey Theatre for its 2024-25 season, though many details have not yet been announced.

Hershey Entertainment made the announcement Thursday morning. The details, including dates, times and ticket costs, will be announced at a later time.

"Hamilton," with the music, lyrics and book written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted on Broadway in 2015 to massive success. The musical focuses on Alexander Hamilton and other founding fathers, as well as the powerful women who stood behind them.

Lancaster native actor Jonathan Groff starred in the original Broadway production as King George III. His performance can be seen in the filmed version of "Hamilton," streaming on Disney+. Groff is not part of the touring cast that will visit Hershey.

The theater recommends that people who want first dibs access to "Hamilton" subscribe to the 2023-24 Hershey Theatre Broadway Series. Subscribers will have first dibs when the 2024-25 season comes along, according to a press release.

For more information, visit hersheyentertainment.com.

Want more entertainment news like this sent directly to your inbox? Sign up for our free Entertainment Lancaster newsletter here.